Phone manufacturers are adding all kinds of marketing names to the spec sheets of their devices, all to get one point across: durability. Apple has Ceramic Shield, a special kind of glass that appeared on the iPhone 15 series and was refined in a second-generation effort on the iPhone 16 Pro. The rest of the industry has Gorilla Glass and Gorilla Armor, which is a similarly-strong piece of glass. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus are doing everything they can to squeeze titanium into their products, too.

To that end, the OnePlus Open, one of the best phones you can buy, has a "titanium alloy" hinge design. It's really just a set of titanium screws. But in fairness, Apple has quite a bit of titanium inside the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The same goes for Samsung and its Galaxy S24 Ultra. So, does a phone with a titanium construction and some of the strongest glass on the planet really need a case? The short answer is yes, but let's break down exactly why.

What's in a material?

Some phones now feature titanium constructions, and here's what that means

Close

Titanium is a highly-sought material by phone makers for a few reasons, but it all boils down to two of the metal's key traits. It's strong and lightweight, which are two things you really want in a smartphone. In fact, titanium is said to be about 45% lighter than steel while being twice as strong as aluminum. In the past, iPhones have either featured plastic, aluminum, or stainless steel constructions, depending on the model. Titanium, as a material, is better than all of them. The iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro use Grade 5 titanium, which is the same alloy used on the Mars Rover, according to Apple.

However, it's important to note that titanium is just one of many materials that make the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro. Apple bonded the titanium outer frame to aluminum, forming the internal frame of the smartphones. The reason for this is that titanium is a bad conductor, which means heat from the A17 Pro or A18 Pro's processors wouldn't be dissipated enough without a partially-aluminum construction. So, titanium is a key part of the iPhone, but so are other materials like aluminum and glass.

Titanium phones can still break

My daily-driver iPhone 15 Pro Max and its hairline crack proves it

The most common point of failure for a smartphone is its glass coverings. Whether we're talking about the display glass, back glass, or even the camera lens covers, they're the parts of a phone most likely to crack, shatter, or scratch. Titanium is indeed a strong metal, but the titanium frame and chassis still eventually meets the front and back glass of an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, or Galaxy S24 Ultra. As strong as Ceramic Shield and Gorilla Armor are, they're not indestructible. They will break under pressure, and a titanium build can only do so much to prevent that.

To prove it, meet my iPhone 15 Pro Max, which I've been using since launch day last year as my daily driver. While it has been inside cases and under screen protectors briefly, I've been using it "naked" primarily for the past year. That is, with no case or screen protector. And it hasn't held up so great. The screen is covered with deep scratches that can be distracting at times, and the back glass has a hairline crack at the top.

It's small, and I barely notice it when using my iPhone 15 Pro Max. I didn't even bother getting it fixed because it was so unobtrusive, and I'm upgrading to the iPhone 16 Pro soon. However, it's the kind of crack that weakens the overall integrity of your phone. It's also the kind of crack that will only get worse over time. Titanium is great for a lot of things, but preventing cracks and scratches is not included.

All the reasons you still need a phone case

Grip, drop protection, and scratch protection are just a few

It's great that titanium phones are here, but they still need cases. Slippery phones can feel better in the hand with a grippy case, which is one reason to grab one off the shelf. They can add features, like a kickstand or a ring holder. Most importantly, they'll add style and drop protection to your phone. The raised edges can also protect the display and camera bump from scratches, and some cases even include built-in screen protectors. Even though you have a titanium phone, you'll either want insurance or a case for peace-of-mind.

