Key Takeaways A capable CPU is needed to support your GPU at any resolution.

Games become more GPU-dependent at 4K, but you might still need a high-end CPU to achieve your desired FPS.

A high-end CPU will help you boost your FPS when you inevitably dial down in-game settings at 4K resolution.

When you're buying or building a new gaming PC, getting the right CPU and GPU will be the most important decision you need to make. Most PC users know that the graphics card has the most impact on gaming performance, but even your CPU plays a huge role — not just in preventing a bottleneck, but also in supporting CPU-heavy titles. But the bigger question that many gamers wrestle with is how much the CPU actually matters when you move to higher resolutions.

At 1080p and 1440p, PC builders usually pair a powerful 6-core or 8-core CPU with their GPU. Whereas at 4K resolution, they don't always go for a high-end CPU, as the conventional understanding is that the CPU doesn't matter as much when gaming at 4K. Let's clarify the various ways in which the CPU can affect your gaming performance at 4K, and whether you need to reassess your CPU choice if you're really considering 4K resolution for gaming.

Related Don't buy these 5 CPUs if all you're doing is gaming There are some CPUs you should stay away from if gaming is your only priority

How does your CPU affect gaming performance?

Let's get the basics right

Close

Gaming as a workload isn't just dependent on your GPU alone — you also need a capable CPU to send data to the GPU. If the CPU is too slow compared to your GPU, or it's occupied due to other workloads, it can become a bottleneck and prevent your GPU from delivering the frame rate that it's capable of. Hence, to extract the most out of your GPU, you need sufficient CPU power.

The best gaming CPUs not only support your GPU to maximize gaming performance, but also handle CPU-intensive gaming demands such as dense open worlds, complex physics calculations, AI calculations, and more. Some games are fundamentally more CPU-intensive than others — strategy games like Crusader Kings III, city builders like Cities Skylines, and even racing sims like Assetto Corsa Competizione.

Generally, as you scale to higher resolutions, games rely more and more on GPU performance instead of the CPU. So you need a high-end GPU for 4K gaming, but you might be able to get by with the same 6-core processor you were using at 1440p or 1080p. But, does this make a CPU upgrade completely irrelevant for 4K gaming?

Do you need a high-end CPU for 4K gaming?

Realistically, yes you do