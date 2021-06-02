Dolby Vision, Atmos could come to PS5 and Switch as they aren’t Xbox exclusive

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos could come to the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch as Microsoft has confirmed that it doesn’t have an exclusivity deal with Dolby. The confirmation came shortly after Microsoft’s Xbox France team erroneously shared a blog post claiming that the company had signed a two-year console exclusivity deal with Dolby.

For the unaware, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the first consoles to feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. While the consoles came with Dolby Atmos support at launch, Dolby recently confirmed that it was rolling out Dolby Vision support to Xbox Insiders part of the Preview Alpha ring. Shortly after the announcement, Xbox Wire France shared a blog post claiming that Microsoft had signed a two-year console exclusivity deal for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Microsoft has now removed the post and issued a clarification, which states (via Engadget):

“A blog post was mistakenly published by a local Xbox team that included inaccurate information regarding exclusivity of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision on Xbox Series X|S. There is no exclusivity agreement of either tech on Xbox. We are proud to partner with Dolby to offer Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to gamers on Xbox and will have more to share about the general availability of Dolby Vision on Xbox Series X|S soon.”

Thanks to this clarification, you can now expect Sony and Nintendo to offer Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support on the PlayStation 5 and the upcoming Switch upgrade. At the moment, the companies haven’t shared any information on the matter. But as the technologies gain more traction and developers release more games with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, Sony and Nintendo will likely update their consoles to support the new technologies. We’ll let you know as soon as we receive an official confirmation from Sony or Nintendo.