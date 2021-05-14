Dolby Vision is coming to Xbox Insiders with an Xbox Series X|S today

If you’re an Xbox Insider on the Preview Alpha ring, your console is about to get Dolby Vision support. Unsurprisingly the feature is limited to the new Xbox Series X|S, as it was actually announced at launch. Indeed, Dolby has been clear that the current-gen consoles are the first to have both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, while Atmos was available at launch.

Introducing the next level of gaming.⁣

⁣

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the first consoles ever with gaming in Dolby Vision® (coming soon) and Dolby Atmos® (available at launch).⁣⁣

⁣⁣@Xbox, welcome to gaming in Dolby. https://t.co/5lkpVT8ntb — Dolby (@Dolby) September 10, 2020

While it was announced back in September, there was actually some closed testing that went on in the Xbox Insider Program in March. At that point, it was reported that games playing with Dolby Vision HDR were limited to 60Hz, although according to an update from Forbes, Microsoft and Dolby are working with display vendors to get it working with 120Hz.

If you’ve made it to this point with no clue as to what Dolby Vision is, the very basic thing you need to know is that your games will look better. The colors will be prettier. At a lower level, it supports dynamic metadata, so the colors are going to adjust based on that changing metadata. It’s another HDR standard, so that also means that there are more colors.

As for what games will support it, Microsoft hasn’t said. According to reports from March, all Xbox games that support HDR can be played in Dolby Vision HDR. We’ll have to see how that plays out.

For now, you can test out the feature if you’re an Alpha ring tester in the Xbox Insider Program. If you’re not, there’s no way to sign up. It’s an invitation-only ring that you actually have to put in some work to get invited to. Still, it will make its way through the rings over presumably the next couple of months.