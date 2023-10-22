It's week seven of the regular NFL season, and it's time for two of the better-performing teams to hit the turf. The Miami Dolphins are currently leading AFC East with five wins and a loss, and they're on the road this week in Philadelphia. Who else but the Eagles will be there to meet them, with a matching five-and-one record as they lead the NFC East.

Depending on the results of this match, we might have more of a fight for the top spot in each division, as the Cowboys and Bills are snapping at their heels. This game will be anything but boring, as both teams are among the best in the league with their offensive lines. With that much offensive talent on the turf, it'll be down to the defensive lines to slow down the inevitable deluge of points.

When and where?

The Miami Dolphins will go traveling to face the Philadelphia Eagles at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22. Coverage begins at 17:20 PT, 20:20 ET, and 01:20 BST Monday morning for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to stream this NFL matchup between the Philly Eagles and Miami Dolphins in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the Dolphins take on the Eagles live, Peacock Premium is your best bet. That's because the game is being televised on NBC in the US, and Peacock Premium is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date, or else you'll be billed for a second one. You can also catch the game on any streaming service with NBC in its roster, including Sling TV's Blue package or Hulu with Live TV. Both of those are significantly more expensive, but you do get a ton of additional channels with varied entertainment for the added outlay.

How to watch the Dolphins at the Eagles in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on DAZN. Just be aware it's a subscription service and doesn't seem to have a free trial currently. That subscription will cost you £37.75 a month for the four months of the season, which works out to £151.00 in total. You do get the opportunity to watch every single one of the remaining 355 games in the 2023/24 NFL season, though, which makes it cheaper than some of the competitors.