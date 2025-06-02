Setting up my home lab was one of the best projects I have undertaken, and I'm very happy to have this computer at home that can store all my documents, photos, and even media so that I can consume it at any time without relying on the internet or expensive cloud services.

But as I started setting up more and more of these services, I realized that it would be a bit inconvenient to remember all the port numbers to access each of them. On top of that, some of these services require an encrypted connection with a trusted certificate for extra security, as is the case with Bitwarden. While I could use HTTPS within the internal network, these services wouldn't recognize the certificate as trustworthy, so they still wouldn't work. The solution to both of these problems came in the form of a custom domain, paired with the Nginx Proxy Manager and Tailscale.

Why I needed a custom domain

Security is too important

While the convenience of a custom domain is certainly nice, I could have gotten by with just using the IP address for each of my self-hosted services. Remembering port numbers would take some time, but with browser history, I'd eventually find my way to access each service relatively quickly. Plus, Tailscale could also enable remote connections even without that custom domain.

The big catalyst that got me to make this move was security. I first started realizing a custom domain would be needed when I was using Nextcloud for the first time. While I ended up going in Bitwarden in the end, I initially wanted to set up Nextcloud Passwords, and the service was just unusable unless I had a verifiably secure connection. As time went on, I found other things that need extra security. ConvertX, for example, requires HTTPS to work with certain file types, as do other file converters like Vert.

There are other ways you can set up self-signed certificates that would be trusted by these services, but when you pair that with the convenience of using custom URLs, getting a custom domain made the most sense. Especially when I wanted the server to also be accessible to my wife, who probably wouldn't be as willing to memorize strings of numbers.

Buying and setting up a custom domain

It's not that expensive