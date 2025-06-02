As a gamer, buying a new GPU can always seem urgent, no matter where you are in the lifecycle of your current GPU. Whether you're tempted to replace your 5-year-old GPU or hyped by the mid-cycle refresh of your 1-year-old card, the onus of putting the brakes on a needless purchase is on you. So, what can you do instead of dropping hundreds on a brand-new graphics card, especially in this market where nothing is available at a fair price? Well, it turns out, a lot.

5 Enable ReBAR or SAM if you haven't already

Only relatively modern GPUs support it, though