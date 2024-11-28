After using over a dozen mechanical keyboards over 3 years, I never imagined I'd be advocating for the low-profile brethren of my favorite typers. I always associated mechanical keyboards with a deep sound signature and satisfying tactile feedback. So, naturally, I largely ignored low-profile keyboards.

However, after reviewing a handful of high-quality low-profile models, I have to admit that their benefits might outweigh the downsides I have always associated with them. In fact, I'm genuinely considering a low-profile mechanical keyboard as my daily driver, something I never thought I would say. I'll continue to come back (occasionally) to my roster of regular mechanical keyboards, but it might finally be time to call me a convert — all hail the supremacy of low-profile keyboards.

3 Lighter and more portable

Working from anywhere is no longer a niche

Close

The weight of a mechanical keyboard might not hinder performance or ergonomics, as long as it stays on your desk 24x7. In fact, the heftier a keyboard, the more its perceived quality and value. This is a big reason I love using aluminum and resin-based models. Despite weighing over a kilogram or sometimes much more than that, they contribute a lot to the premium, "thocky" typing experience.

The story changes, however, when you have to factor in working while traveling. This is something I only recently had to incorporate into my routine, and no surprise, I naturally picked a low-profile keyboard to accompany me on my travels. Having a laptop, even a thin-and-light model, is already too much weight to carry around. On top of that, the weight of a regular keyboard can quickly turn a beautiful workday into a nightmare.

Being something of a keyboard snob, I was trying to convince myself of how much more "productive" I'd be with one of my regular keyboards, but I couldn't gloss over the unparalleled convenience of a slim and light low-profile keyboard. Sure, it would be nice to enjoy the same "thock" while traveling that I do at my desk, but usability easily trumped acoustics and esthetics in this case.

Related 7 reasons full-sized mechanical keyboards aren’t more popular We all seem to love mechanical keyboards. But why aren't there more full-size models available?

2 More accurate and productive

Function over form