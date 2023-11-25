WD Elements External Hard Drive $210 $380 Save $170 Improve your computer's speeds by saving your files on this reliable WD Elements 14TB external hard drive. It's compatible with USB 3.0, easy to use, and has a sleek design that'll complement the look of your workspace. $210 at Amazon

Western Digital (WD) is one of the best brands for excellent external hard drives. The drives are reliable and fast, ensuring you get your money's worth. While many of the brand's storage options are expensive, the Elements line provides affordable ones that won't break the bank. And thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this WD storage line is even more affordable, allowing you to get the Elements 14TB hard drive for just $210.

Why the Western Digital 14TB external hard drive is a great storage option

The Elements line isn't the fastest among WD's storage ranges, but it's reliable, ensuring you can always access saved files without compromising safety. This high-capacity hard drive has a USB 3.0 port on its backside, allowing you to connect to most devices — like an Apple device or a Windows computer. While using it on a Windows machine is pretty straightforward, you might need to format it if you're using it on a Mac.

The design is pretty simple as well. It has a black plastic exterior for durability and added style, a white LED that shows its connection status, and a Kensington Security Slot for additional security. As barebones as this drive might be, there's no denying that it's a solid option since you won't have to worry about storage space for a long time. It's also available in smaller variants, with a minimum of 4TB and a maximum of 22TB. And if portability is what you're looking for, you can consider getting a solid SSD drive, as there are many limited-time deals on Cyber Monday.