Don’t miss it – the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is half off in this Cyber Monday deal

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the standout devices of this year, with Samsung bringing a range of colors and a host of improvements to its mainstream foldable flagship. While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a few key improvements over its predecessor last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is almost an entirely new phone, and best of all, it started at $999. However, if you’ve been holding off on buying one, look no further as it’s half off in this Cyber Monday sale!

Galaxy Z Flip 3 One of my favorite devices this year is now available at half off and while I recommended this at its full price, this sale price makes it an absolute no-brainer! Look no further and buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 right now, you won't find a better price than this! $499 at Best Buy

This particular deal requires you to buy the Verizon variant of the phone and you can activate it at the point of sale or later. You can either pay upfront or buy it using Verizon monthly installments. If you’d rather buy the unlocked version, you can still save big by activating it upfront, with Best Buy shaving $400 off the retail price to bring it down to $599!

I have spent months with this incredible smartphone and even now, my Galaxy Z Flip 3 review stays the same: it’s a leading contender for phone of the year and it’s so good, I ended up buying two! There’s a lot of technology included for this low price as well, such as a 6.7-inch folding Dynamic AMOLED display, the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Cover Display, dual 12MP cameras, and a 3,300mAh battery. The whole package is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

If you’ve been waiting for a foldable phone that was affordable, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may have ticked that box at launch but certainly will now. Whether you buy it on Verizon or unlocked – or the AT&T version for $700 also through Best Buy – these are all great deals for what is an excellent phone.