NZXT is running an Early Black Friday Drop sales event which sees a free random color NZXT Puck included with each custom BLD PC order, discounts on builds with Intel CPUs and Kraken Elite 280 AIO coolers, and additional discounts on select builds themselves. If you've been on the hunt for a prebuilt system for the upcoming holiday season, the second Prime Day of the year may be the perfect opportunity to score some savings on a premium NZXT PC.

NZXT Player: One

Source: NZXT NZXT Player: One $649 $749 Save $100 The Player: One may be the entry-level prebuilt system from NZXT but it has an Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 as standard. It's possible to configure the system to your liking with various upgrades to the CPU, GPU, and more. $649 at NZXT

The NZXT Player: One is a value-focused PC build with plenty to offer for the discounted asking price. Even at $749, it's not terrible value. For just $649, you get and Intel Core i5-12400F processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of DDR4-3200, 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD, NZXT T120 RGB air cooler, and a B760 motherboard. According to NZXT's data, you should be good for more than a hundred frames per second across a wide range of games at 1080p. 1440p gaming is also possible, so long as you turn down a few settings. It's possible to swap out a few parts, including the RTX 3050 GPU for the newer RTX 4060, though this does add additional cost.

NZXT Player: Two

Source: NZXT NZXT Player: Two $1299 $1599 Save $300 The NZXT Player: Two is the mid-range choice for gamers who seek 1440p and 4K gaming. Even the base model has enough firepower to handle sending frames to the best monitors without breaking a sweat. $1299 at NZXT

The next step up from NZXT Player: One is Player: Two. NZXT is offering the steepest discount here with a full $300 off the $1,599 asking price. This is an AMD-powered system with a Ryzen 5 5600X. It's not the latest and greatest chip but will power through most games without an issue, especially given it's paired with an impressive Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. There's 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD for storing everything. This system is ready for 1440p gaming. It's possible to bump the GPU up to an RTX 4070 Ti, but I'd recommend sticking with the non-Ti card. $1,299 is not bad for a system that can get you into the world of 4K gaming.

We're not too sure how long this sale will remain live for, so we recommend you check out NZXT's website for more details. Remember to check out our CPU and GPU deals hub for all the latest savings if you're in the market for a cheap upgrade.