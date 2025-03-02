As PC gamers or enthusiasts in general, worrying about CPU cooling comes with the territory. No one likes abnormally high CPU temperatures, and certainly not without any reason. Even after choosing a high airflow case, AIO liquid cooler, and optimizing fan curves, your CPU temps might be a tad too high for your taste. I would suggest, however, not worrying too much about it.

As a recovering "temps chaser" myself, I realized that it's simply not worth obsessing over CPU temps unless they are seriously outside the normal operating temperature. Modern processors behave very differently from older chips, and the silicon lottery means even the same model might perform differently on different PCs. Besides, having tunnel vision concerning CPU temps can often ruin your overall PC experience.

6 Modern CPUs run hotter than ever

Some like it hot