Are you tired of shelling out a fortune for creative software subscriptions? Thanks to robust open-source solutions, you don’t need to be tied down by expensive tools to unleash your creativity. From photo editing and graphic design to note-taking and illustration, there is a free and powerful alternative out there.

Whether you use Windows or Mac, here are my favorite open-source tools that rival industry standards and let you discover a world of creative freedom without the price tag.

Related 5 free creative tools to bring your vision to life Free tools to ignite your ideas and start your creativity journey

7 GIMP 3

Manipulate photos like a pro

Source: mockup.photos

Let’s start the list with arguably the best free Photoshop alternative — GIMP. I wasn’t a fan of GIMP due to its outdated interface. However, the latest iteration, GIMP 3, brings a host of UI enhancements, improvements, and new features that make it a compelling choice for both hobbyists and professionals.

GIMP is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It also supports a long list of formats, including JPEG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, and, of course, Photoshop’s PSD file type. GIMP offers an extensive set of tools for photo retouching, image composition, and graphics design. You can use layers, masks, filters, color correction, and painting tools to manipulate your images like a pro.

GIMP 3 introduces non-destructive editing, and you can always use third-party plugins and scripts to extend its functionality.

Your changes have been saved GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) See at GIMP

6 Inkscape

An ideal Adobe Illustrator alternative

Inkscape is a fantastic free and open-source vector graphics editor that rivals Adobe Illustrator in terms of features and capabilities. Whether you are a professional designer, a student, or someone who needs to create graphics for personal projects, social media, or blogs, Inkscape can be an ideal pick to get the job done.

It works on Windows and Mac and uses SVG as its native format. It’s flexible and ensures your graphics are scalable to any size without quality loss. Inkscape supports extensive drawing tools such as pencils, pens, calligraphy tools, shapes, and more, as well as capable object manipulation, path operations, filters, effects, and more.

Overall, it’s ideal for graphics designers, web designers, illustrators, UI/UX designers, or anyone who needs to create vector graphics without spending a dime on expensive software.

Your changes have been saved Inkscape See at Inkscape

Related 8 ways AI can assist you with creative software AI features within creative software can boost your workflow and assist you in many ways

5 Penpot

A robust design tool

Although Penpot is a relatively new player in the creative space, it has made waves as the first open-source design and prototyping tool. This web tool aims to bridge the gap between design and development. Like Figma, Penpot runs in your browser and focuses on real-time collaboration, allowing designers and developers to work together seamlessly on projects.

Developers can easily inspect, understand, and use the design assets directly in their code. There is even an Inspect mode that provides CSS code snippets. You can create interactive prototypes to demonstrate user flows and even utilize the plugin ecosystem to add new features. There is also an option to host Penpot on your own server.

Your changes have been saved Penpot See at Official Site

4 Joplin

Jot down quick notes

Every creator needs a note-taking solution to jot down project ideas, research materials, meeting notes, client feedback, and other details. If you are looking for an open-source Evernote or OneNote alternative, give Joplin a try.

Joplin is a cross-platform solution that supports Markdown for formatting your notes quickly. You can organize your notes in notebooks, utilize tags to find relevant notes quickly, create to-do lists for your project tasks, insert images, and even work offline without breaking a sweat.

Joplin simply shines in terms of flexibility. You can sync your notes across all your devices using any cloud provider. You aren’t limited to Joplin Cloud only.

Your changes have been saved Joplin See at Joplin

3 Darktable

Handle RAW images without breaking a sweat

Darktable directly rivals Adobe Photoshop. If you want to manage and process your media library, you can’t go wrong with Darktable. It supports non-destructive editing to keep your original files intact, handles RAW files to unlock maximum flexibility, offers decent image management, and remains available on all major platforms.

In terms of features, you can explore advanced editing tools, masking and local adjustments, color management, and more. It’s a no-nonsense tool for photographers who shoot in raw format, enthusiasts, and digital artists working on a tight budget.

Your changes have been saved Darktable See at Darktable

2 Logseq

Create an ideal PKM system