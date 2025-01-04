You can probably guess that I'm not a big fan of gaming laptops. As a desktop user for close to 25 years, I've used everything from a dual-core Intel system to an 8-core Ryzen PC, and the only time I used a laptop instead was during my two-year MBA, when I had no time for gaming. Gaming laptops are famously inferior to gaming PCs for a variety of reasons, and 2025 might be the worst year for laptops yet.

Nvidia is set to announce its RTX 5000 series GPUs in a few days, the Trump administration is planning new tariffs on overseas goods, and the usual crippled performance of gaming laptops might get even worse this year. I believe all these factors together will make it even more difficult to recommend gaming laptops, even for consumers who are willing to spend big.

3 RTX 5000 is set to make laptops even less appealing

Prepare for things to go from bad to worse

It's no secret that Nvidia will continue to leverage its stranglehold on the gaming GPU market, especially in the high-end segment. This would translate to sky-high prices for its next-gen RTX 5000 series GPUs, as we've been seeing from leaks and rumors. The flagship desktop GPU, the RTX 5090, could easily cost a whopping $2,000 or even more, while the RTX 5080 is rumored to be priced at over $1,500.

This price hike would naturally extend to laptop models as well, jacking up prices for the best gaming laptops featuring Nvidia's latest GPUs. AMD is also set to launch its RX 9000 series this year, but Team Red isn't competing in the high-end segment this time around. Since the most popular laptop (and desktop) GPUs belong to Nvidia, the biggest impact on laptop pricing will be driven by Team Green's offerings.

Gaming laptops already have worse value than gaming PCs with comparable specifications, and with the price jump we'll see in next-gen models, it will become even less appealing to spend $1,500-$2,000 on a decent model. Additionally, more affordable models that will be within the budget of most consumers will likely receive minimal gen-on-gen improvements, considering what Nvidia is planning to do with the desktop versions of its next-gen GPUs.

2 New tariffs might add a steep price hike

Gaming on the go will become more expensive