For as long as desktop PCs have been part of our homes, PC speakers have dutifully delivered computer audio. Whether you have used a 2.0 or 2.1 channel system on your PC for years, a pair of multimedia speakers would always have been next to your monitor. Monitors with integrated speakers have become common in the last few years, but their quality leaves a lot to be desired.

Hence, the next stage in desktop PC audio was always going to be a soundbar, unless you're willing to spend a fortune on an elaborate speaker setup. So, I finally replaced my 7-year-old speakers with a budget soundbar last week, and I'm here to report that I'm happy with the decision. In fact, I'm wondering why I didn't do it sooner, since my speakers haven't been in the best condition for years.

3 Frankly, the sound quality is great

I don't find the stereo sound lacking

Perhaps the biggest concern when moving from speakers to a soundbar is the drop in sound quality. Even with a budget 2.1-channel setup like the one I had, the depth and quality of the sound were impressive. Hence, I was concerned if a cheap soundbar like the Redragon GS560 would be a decision that I would regret in a few days.

Thankfully, I'm pleased with the volume, crispness, and thump this thing can deliver. Measuring less than the length of my monitor stand, this soundbar can do everything that I did with my erstwhile Creative speakers. Whether it's watching YouTube videos, listening to Spotify, or playing casual games, I don't miss my speakers at all. The stereo effect is decent even without a separate subwoofer, and for serious gaming, I use my Razer wireless headset anyway.

2 My desk and setup are much cleaner now

I don't miss the cable mess of my speaker setup

Close

Another huge reason I wanted a soundbar so badly was the jungle of speaker cables under my desk. There was one cable each from the two speakers to the subwoofer, a 3.5mm AUX cable from the subwoofer to the PC, and another one to power the system. Plus, the visual clutter on my desk due to the pair of speakers was something I wanted to get rid of since the day I switched to wireless peripherals.

My new compact soundbar solves all of these issues. There's a single cable that goes to my PC, splitting into USB and 3.5mm AUX cables at the end. The soundbar itself is sleek and subtle, thanks to the white design and the lack of any physical buttons except the volume knob. The RGB lighting is controllable through a touch panel on the top of the soundbar. My desk looks clean both above and below, and the only thing I miss is using the subwoofer as a footrest.

1 It was way cheaper than I expected

Less than $25? It doesn't get better than this

The speaker setup that I was replacing wasn't expensive either, so I always wanted a budget solution. That being said, I never thought I'd be able to grab something for just $22. This is by far the cheapest component of my entire PC setup, and considering the value I'm getting out of it, it's frankly a steal.

Sure, I'd not call the experience premium by any standards, but at this price, what more could I have asked for? The soundbar adds to the visual beauty of my desk, gets rid of the cable clutter, delivers a decent audio experience, and does it without costing more than a power bank. I might end up upgrading to something else down the line, but I'm confident that I'll use this soundbar without complaints for a year or two (maybe even more).

Give soundbars a chance on your PC setup

You might be hesitant about leaving your trusted desktop speakers behind, but soundbars have come a long way in terms of sound quality, form factor, and affordability. Brands like Razer, Creative, and Redragon have all put out impressive offerings in the sub-$100 segment, so you can always dip your feet in the world of PC soundbars without investing too much. Who knows, you might not want to go back to your clunky speaker system ever again.