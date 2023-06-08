Flat-screen TVs have come back down to earth in pricing, and some sizes and brands can be had for as low as $100. But the best high-quality panels can still be pricey, and top-of-the-line equipment costs thousands of dollars. With the way the economy is turning in many regions these days, people might not have a couple hundred bucks to spend on a new TV. That is what Telly, a new television company started by Pluto TV founder Ilya Pozin, is banking on.

Telly will send users a free 55-inch 4K HDR TV, but there's a catch. It'll come with a secondary display that will show you constant advertisements, and it'll also include a camera and microphone. That's not to mention the extensive tracking that Telly requires you to participate in. Between the camera, microphone, and tracking — and the privacy concerns that come with those elements — no one should take the "free" TV that Telly is offering.

The concept is fine, but the tracking isn't

Source: Telly

Telly's concept isn't all bad, on the surface. I'm sure some people would accept viewing ads on a secondary display if it meant they got new hardware for free. Considering we view advertisements on everything else, from social media to network television, most of us are numb to ads at this point anyway. However, the issue with Telly's free TV isn't the ads, it's the tracking that comes along with it.

In order to accept the free Telly TV, you agree to a terms of service agreement that details exactly how the program works. People who sign up get a free TV and secondary display, and an Android TV dongle, since the "smart" TV doesn't connect to streaming services. But the agreement states that people who accept the free TV agree to be tracked, and there's no way to opt out and keep the free TV. If you do choose to opt-out, you'll either need to send back the TV to Telly or pay $500, which would be charged to the credit card you're required to keep on file with Telly.

Telly's data collection goes further than any smart TV we've seen

Source: Telly

Customers who use tech products and services are already extensively tracked, but Telly's data collection methods go further than any smart TV we've seen to date. There is a camera and microphone included, though Telly says that the camera comes with a privacy shutter. But since the camera, microphone, and display panel are paid for by advertisers, there is a lot of incentive for those companies to get a return on that investment. To do that, virtually every move is tracked while using the Telly TV.

"We may collect information about the audio and video content you watch, the channels you view, and the duration of your viewing sessions," Telly says in its Viewing and Activity Data Policy. Though a lot of companies say that the data they collect is given an anonymous identifier, Telly doesn't. Instead, all the viewing data collected by Telly will be associated with the IP address for the TV it gives you, which makes it easy to associate the data collected on a TV with the user it is assigned to, and it can then sell off that data to advertising giants. Users also have the option to link their viewing data with their Telly account, but considering Telly's identifier methodology, I'm not sure if that would make much of a difference.

The thought that Telly might sell your data isn't a hunch, either. It's something that Telly admits to in that same policy document: "We may share your Viewing and Activity Data with third-party data partners and advertisers who use it to show you relevant ads and provide you with customized content."

More frightening is the company's Activity Data policy, which vaguely suggests that the camera can be used for tracking, but that isn't entirely clear. "We also collect information about how you interact with our TV, such as...the physical presence of you and any other individuals using the TV at any given time, and other usage data."

Telly isn't the first to try an ad-supported revenue model

Source: Amazon

Telly isn't the first company to try out an ad-supported revenue model, and it certainly won't be the last. In fact, Amazon has used this model for years on its Kindle lineup of e-readers and tablets. In exchange for a cheaper purchase price, buyers can select a model that shows ads on the cover screen. These ads would only appear when the device was sleeping and otherwise did not impact daily use. Most importantly, there is no evidence to suggest these ads were personalized or tracked. And there is certainly no evidence to suggest that Amazon detected "the physical presence of you and other individuals" when the ads were rolling, as the Telly TV does.

No free product is worth surrendering your privacy

Source: Telly

Even if the TV was good (it's not), that's beside the point. No free tech product is worth the surrender of your privacy, especially considering the level of tracking and intrusion the Telly comes with. When you give up part of your privacy and allow another data point to be used for personalized advertisements, it's extremely hard to regain that privacy. For that reason, it's extremely important to protect your online privacy at all costs. You definitely shouldn't allow yourself to be thoroughly tracked in your own home just for a free TV.