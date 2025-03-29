We've already seen two generations of CPUs on AMD's AM5 platform — Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 9000 — but countless gamers are still rocking an AM4 rig, and for good reason. Building a new AM5 gaming PC might not be as expensive as it used to be, but when your AM4 system is still going strong, why bother? Even if you have an older Ryzen CPU from 5 or 8 years ago, you can still upgrade within AM4 to a Ryzen 5000 series CPU.

Moving to AM5 will mean a new motherboard and RAM in addition to the new CPU, and depending on your previous CPU, the results might not be impressive enough for you. Plus, AMD's Zen 5 or Ryzen 9000 series was mostly a refresh of the Ryzen 7000 series, so waiting for what the company brings next is a good strategy while you enjoy your AM4 rig for another year or two.

4 Your AM4 gaming PC can still bring it

Gaming on AM4 is no slouch