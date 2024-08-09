Key Takeaways Gaming performance on DDR4 RAM is still competitive, with DDR5 not offering a significant uplift.

A full DDR4 to DDR5 platform upgrade is still pricey, and selling your DDR4 build isn't likely to net you enough money.

It's better to upgrade your GPU for improved gaming performance than to move from a DDR4 to a DDR5 system.

It's been a while since DDR5 gaming PCs finally became commonplace. After the initial weeks and months of prohibitively priced DDR5 motherboards and memory, PC builders could realistically consider shelling out a little extra for the latest-gen components. And now, pretty much everyone will suggest building a DDR5 PC in 2024, whether you're going with Intel or AMD's AM5 socket.

However, what about those who still have a DDR4 gaming PC? AMD changed the game for the better when it launched the iconic AM4 socket back in 2017, supporting it even in 2024 with new CPUs. Intel didn't respond with long-lasting sockets, but at least you got both DDR4 and DDR5 support on its 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Core processors.

If you're like me, rocking a solid Ryzen 5000 or Intel DDR4 gaming build, you don't need to rush to upgrade to a new DDR5 gaming PC, at least not yet.

4 DDR4 offers plenty of gaming performance

The delta between DDR4 and DDR5 RAM isn't huge

Let's start with the most important thing — gaming FPS. If you've been looking at the performance numbers of DDR4 and DDR5 RAM in games, you'll already know that the difference in FPS isn't night and day. For instance, a PC with, say, a Ryzen 5 5600X or a Ryzen 7 5700X and 32GB of 3,600MT/s DDR4 RAM is still pretty powerful for all modern titles. Of course, you need a decent GPU as well, but that's required on a DDR5 PC too.

With time, DDR5 will replace DDR4 as the de facto standard, just like DDR4 replaced DDR3, but that time isn't here yet.

So, just from a performance standpoint, it's not necessary to jump to DDR5 RAM just yet. Games still have not been able to take advantage of the superior transfer speeds of DDR5 RAM, and in some cases, you're better off with more stable DDR4 RAM. With time, DDR5 will replace DDR4 as the de facto standard, just like DDR4 replaced DDR3, but that time isn't here yet.

3 A full platform upgrade is still pricey

Considering the gaming benefits aren't all that great

Then comes the cost consideration. DDR5 motherboards and memory have dropped in price significantly compared to earlier, but that doesn't mean a full platform upgrade isn't expensive now. You need to remember that, in this case, you aren't building a PC for the first time. The question is whether to retain your existing DDR4-based build or upgrade to a DDR5 one.

For gaming alone, this investment isn't likely to deliver huge gains, and you'll probably end up feeling shortchanged.

The latter involves purchasing a new motherboard and RAM, and even a processor if you're switching to AM5. For gaming alone, this investment isn't likely to deliver huge gains, and you'll probably end up feeling shortchanged. It makes perfect sense to go with the latest-gen components though if you have an extremely old Ryzen or Intel Core CPU in your build, as the performance uplift will be significant. However, for a DDR4 PC with, say, a Ryzen 3000/5000 or Intel 12th/13th/14th Gen processor, there is little reason to upgrade, if all you're interested in is gaming.

2 Selling your DDR4 PC isn't worth it

It won't offset the cost of a new PC by much