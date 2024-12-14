When 2.5-inch SATA SSDs finally became affordable, the popularity of hard drives naturally saw a huge dip. Switching from a hard drive to a SATA SSD promised an instant boost to system responsiveness, boot times, and game loading times. We had been using hard drives for ages, but when SATA SSDs offered three times the speed for only slightly higher prices, we jumped at the opportunity.

In contrast, the rapid development of NVMe SSDs hasn't completely pushed SATA SSDS out of the market. Even an older Gen3 SSD can offer 4 to 6 times faster speeds than SATA SSDs at almost the same price, so you shouldn't really consider buying a SATA SSD at this point if you are shopping. However, this doesn't mean that you should be rushing to get rid of an existing SATA SSD in favor of an NVMe drive.

Related 5 SSD specs you should really care about when buying one Go beyond the obvious when it comes to buying a new SSD

5 Your SATA SSD is fast enough for gaming

Diminishing returns

Close

For gamers, one of the major motivations to switch to faster storage is cutting down on loading times, which makes sense since many modern titles tend to have arduously long wait times when a new environment needs to be loaded, or when the player fast-travels to another location on the map. However, you might not improve your loading times too much by switching from a SATA SSD to an NVMe SSD.

The difference in how smooth your PC feels and how fast games load is huge when you jump from a conventional hard drive to a SATA SSD, but the same difference is minimal when making the switch from SATA to an NVMe SSD. Sure, your new NVMe drive might boast 5,000MB/s-14,000MB/s read times, but these are sequential transfer speeds that don't really benefit games. This is why Gen 5 SSDs are still useless for a gaming-only build.

If your existing SATA SSD is large enough, still has enough free space for current and future titles, and isn't showing any signs of failure or reduced performance, I'd suggest you keep using it instead of dreaming about a day-and-night difference in your games with an NVMe SSD, because that is not going to happen.

Related How to check SSD health on a Windows PC Keep tabs on your SSD's health to ensure smooth performance

4 You won't slash boot times with an NVMe SSD

No reason to give your SATA SSD the boot

Similar to gaming performance, the difference in boot times between a SATA SSD and an NVMe SSD isn't too significant to warrant replacing the former with the latter. Beyond a certain point, the read/write speeds of your boot drive don't result in a reduced boot time. Newer versions of Windows have consistently been improving boot times, especially with Fast Boot enabled.

Of course, if you are running out of space on your SATA SSD, and need to buy a new drive, it doesn't make sense to purchase a SATA model anymore — you'd essentially be paying almost the same for an objectively inferior product. Boot times and game loading times might be similar on SATA and NVMe drives, but that doesn't mean you can't benefit from the latter in other areas, or that you should save a few bucks on an outdated technology.

Related 11 ways to improve Windows boot time for quicker startup Tired of waiting for your PC to boot? Discover 11 effective ways to speed up Windows startup and enjoy faster, smoother performance every time.

3 Your old motherboard might not support NVMe drives

Old is gold? Yes, when you don't have a choice

One instance where you might be forced to limit yourself to SATA drives is when you have an older computer whose motherboard does not have any M.2 slots. If you're thinking of swapping your existing SATA SSD with a new NVMe drive, you'd have to buy a new motherboard, which would probably mean buying a new CPU and RAM as well. The alternative would be to buy a USB to NVMe enclosure with which you can connect the NVMe drive externally, but that would kind of defeat the point of buying a high-speed drive, as you would be limited by the USB port's bandwidth.

Besides your primary desktop or laptop, if you have an HTPC, media server, or family computer in your home that doesn't support NVMe drives, SATA SSDs can come to the rescue if you want to expand storage without the hassle of investing in a full platform upgrade. Considering the needs of secondary computers like these, you are not going to be losing out on any performance by going SATA over NVMe.

Related 5 things to consider before buying an NVMe SSD Before adding NVMe storage to your rig, there are some things you should consider.

2 DirectStorage is still not popular

The promise of next-gen loading times is still unfulfilled