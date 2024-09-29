Acrobat is the default choice for reading and processing PDFs, whether you use a Windows PC or one of our favorite Macs. It’s a handy software with an easy-to-use interface and tools that let you edit, share, and sign documents. There’s also a built-in AI assistant that can summarize large files and help you create presentations, blogs, and more. However, if you’re looking for a change or simply don’t want to pay Adobe anymore, there are other options to consider. Start by checking out the top 5 Acrobat alternatives for Windows we’ve listed here.

5 Foxit PDF Reader

Foxit PDF Reader is pretty limited compared to the other options we’re including here. You don’t get editing features or many of the extra tools. It’s a basic PDF viewer that lets you read, share, annotate, and sign documents - either with your own handwriting or through eSignatures. You can also verify digital signatures. These are about the same features you get with Acrobat’s free version. If you want editing tools and extras like file conversion, you’ll need a subscription, which costs $11.99 a month.

Foxit PDF Reader See at Foxit

4 iLovePDF

iLovePDF isn't available as a desktop app, but you get over 20 PDF editing tools on the website, all without any annoying login prompts. Each tool has its own link, so you can bookmark them for quick access.

It doesn’t offer full-on PDF editing, meaning that you can't insert or remove text directly. But you can get around this by using its PDF to Word tool, edit the document in Word format, and then convert it back to PDF. While Word has a built-in conversion feature, we found that iLovePDF does a better job preserving the original formatting.

iLovePDF’s free version comes with a few other limitations. For example, there are file size limits for each tool, and signatures are restricted to just one person—plus, there’s no certification or auditing. If you want to remove those limits and access more advanced features, you’ll need a subscription, which costs $7 a month or $48 a year.