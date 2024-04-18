Key Takeaways Some customization apps have been blocked in Windows Insider previews.

Microsoft is always making changes to Windows components.

Apps will adapt to the changes before Windows 11 version 24H2 rolls out.

Recently, users started noticing that if you want certain apps installed on your PC, specifically StartAllBack, you'd be blocked from updating to Windows 11 version 24H2, and if you try to install the app afterward, you'll be blocked from doing so, too. Soon after, a list of blocked apps showed up online.

This has instilled some fear in users' minds that their apps may not work when Windows 11 version 24H2 comes out, and while that's understandable, you don't actually have to worry. We're still months away from this update becoming fully available, and things will get ironed out by the time it's finalized.

Why customization apps are blocked

Using Windows features that keep changing

The reason apps like StartAllBack are being blocked is that they rely on certain features that are no longer supported, and Microsoft may be removing them. For example, the developer of StartAllBack has noted that Microsoft added a flag that blocks the use of the Windows 10 taskbar, which was important for certain parts of the app to function. Meanwhile, Stardock, who developers the rival Start11 app, noted that its app wouldn't be affected because it doesn't rely on this legacy technology.

Another app that has been blocked in the past is ExplorerPatcher, which also focuses on bringing back certain Windows features that rely on older technology. Microsoft has done this in the past for one reason or another, so it's not entirely new.

Not every app on that blocklist is actually blocked

It includes many apps that were blocked in the past

It's worth noting that a lot of the "blocked" apps mentioned in the list from the DeskModder report were blocked at some point, but that doesn't mean they're still blocked. In fact, that report mentions that VLC was on that list, referring to a version that was designed for Windows 7.

Similarly, StartAllBack is listed here as being blocked since Windows 11 version 22H2, but when I wrote my review of the app, I installed it on Windows 11 version 23H2 and used it just fine. These blocks aren't as wide-ranging as they may initially seem, so don't worry just yet.

In fact, you can even work around the block by just changing the name of the StartAllBack installer. Of course, right now, some features might not work as intended, but it just goes to show that these blocks aren't going to be that problematic.

Apps will adapt to the changes

This isn't the first time this happens

Despite all of these changes, though, there's no reason to get too worried about these apps no longer working. Changes like this aren't new to Windows, and as we've seen in the past, developers learn how to adapt. After all, Start11 already doesn't rely on the old technology that some of its competitors use, because the developers already figured this technology may be going away for good at some point.

The developer of StartAllBack had already sort of foreshadowed this would happen with a tweet back in 2022, but it's likely that they will make the necessary changes for the app to keep working. Likewise, if you look at the changelog for ExplorerPatcher on GitHub, you can see that recent releases have been making changes to adapt to the changes in recent Windows Insider builds. As such, even if these apps are blocked as they are now, things will be fixed by the time Windows 11 version 24H2 is actually released to the general public.

Even if those changes don't happen in time for the initial release, Microsoft will just place a compatibility hold on the update until the issue is resolved, and you'll get Windows 11 version 24H2 sooner or later.

Windows Insider previews actually make things easier

The bright side of learning about these changes now is that it gives developers more time to fix things before the official release. In the past, if a Windows version changed things very significantly, it may have been harder for developers, especially smaller ones, to know what to do before the update was actually fully available. Now that Insider previews are so widely available, these issues can be spotted early and developers can get to work on fixes before most users are affected.