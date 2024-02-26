Key Takeaways Doom is being integrated into Husqvarna lawnmowers for entertainment while cutting grass, but availability is limited to select countries.

Customers with a NERA mower can access Doom by downloading a software update through the Automower Connect App from April 9 to September 9.

The company warns that Doom will be removed from all mowers on September 9, 2024, so this gaming experience is only temporary.

While it might seem like video games and lawn mowing have little in common, a crossover between these two has happened before. Back in 2022, a researcher turned to Doom — the classic video game dating back to the 1990s — to draw support for “Right to Repair” legislation. Specifically, the researcher turned to the universal displays of 2630 and 4240 John Deere tractors to integrate the game and demonstrate farmers’ endless possibilities with unlimited access to their own technology. Now, a similar initiative is coming to new Husqvarna equipment.

According to Husqvarna, the original 1993 version of Doom will be playable on its upcoming Husqvarna Automower NERA Robotic lawnmower as of April 2024. This means that while you’re using the equipment to cut the lawn, you’ll be able to launch the game to keep yourself entertained. The decision to integrate Doom with the Automower NERA Robotic lawnmower comes after the DreamHack Winter 2023 gaming event — Husqvarna demonstrated how Doom could run on its robotic lawnmowers and received a positive response. Between April 9 and September 9, those who have a NERA mower will be able to access the game by downloading a software update on their equipment. Husqvarna notes that gamers will have to register for the Automower Connect App, and it might take up to a week to fully install the update. After it has been downloaded and deployed, Doom will be ready to play on the mower.

To begin, the game will only be available on the NERA mower for customers living in countries including the UK, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, and Spain. For now, it seems that Husqvarna customers living in North America won’t have access to the experience. That being said, the game in its entirety will only be available for a limited time to everyone — the company warns that a software update will remove Doom from all mowers on September 9, 2024.