It wasn't too long ago that we reported on someone who got Tetris working in a PDF document . Of course, the next logical step was to get Doom running on it, which they managed to do. However, it turns out that the story doesn't end there. The feat inspired people to attempt to cram the classic FPS into as many productivity-based apps as possible, and now Microsoft Word has fallen victim to the Doom enthusiasts' endless crusade to get it running on everything possible.

In a post on the ItRunsDoom subreddit, user u/wojtek-graj made a post sharing their latest project. After seeing Doom running in a PDF, they got to work trying to squeeze it into a Word document. And while it may not be the best way to play this key part of gaming history, it's definitely one of the most creative.

If you want to sneak in a few levels while you're at work, you can head over to the project's GitHub page for instructions on how to get it set up. Unfortunately, because the project displays each frame of the game in BMP format, the game won't feature any sound. However, given how many different ways we've seen people play Doom , you probably already have the E1M1 soundscape burned into your brain.

Other than that, it seems to play just like regular Doom. The arrow keys move you around, you use Space to use objects and CTRL to fire, and the number keys swap your weapons. And while this is definitely an impressive feat, it does leave us wondering what app people will port Doom to next.