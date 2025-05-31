Summary 3D printing can be used for cosplay materials, even creating entire costumes like the Doom Slayer armor.

DansJungle used Bambu X1C and Elegoo Centauri carbons, 3 weeks of work, and assets from Bethesda to create a realistic Doomguy suit.

The process was documented on YouTube, showing that 3D printing was used to create the detailed and accurate costume.

When you think of 3D printing, your mind may not immediately go to its use in cosplay material. However, a 3D printer is a cosplayer's best friend; just ask our Jeff Butts, who wrote about these 3D printing tools every cosplayer should own and these 3D-printed cosplay pieces that look shockingly real.

But could you 3D-print an entire cosplay? If you had asked me about 10 minutes ago, I would have said it would be impractical and impossible. However, I am now happy to reveal that I am now eating my words as I look in awe at this Doom Slayer armor that's 100% accurate to the game.

This Doomguy cosplay was fully 3D-printed with Bethesda's blessing

In a post on the 3D Printing subreddit, DansJungle showed off photos of a 3D-printed Doomguy armor. He says that he used a Bambu X1C and Elegoo Centauri carbons to get it all made, using

Polymaker PLA Pro as the filament. As you might imagine, this took a lot of time to make, with Dan claiming that it took "3 weeks, working everyday, nonstop" to make, and then another month to get the parts in a state where they could be comfortably worn.

If you're wondering how they got the suit to look just like Doomguy's, there's a very good reason for that. Bethesda supplied the same assets used to create Doomguy in-game for them to 3D-print, so this is, essentially, as close to the real deal as you can get.

But there's no way Dan actually 3D printed it all, right? Well, turns out, he and Emily the Engineer on YouTube teamed up to make this project a reality, and they documented all of the steps in a video. If you need any proof that a 3D printer made this, it's all there.

If you'd like to check out more cool Doom stuff, why not read our review of Doom: The Dark Ages? We gave Doomguy's newest title a solid 9/10, praising the setting and the storytelling.