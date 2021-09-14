DotOS 5.2 adds new features inspired by Android 12, including wallpaper-based theming and more

Last month, developers behind the DotOS custom ROM project teased a new Android 12-based dynamic theming engine for their upcoming release. The much-awaited new release — DotOS 5.2 — is finally here and besides the marquee system-wide theming system, it brings along several new features and changes including the redesigned Settings dashboard, a new Gaming Mode, a new Battery Manager app, new clock widgets, and much more.

The biggest highlight of DotOS 5.2 is of course the MonteWannabe 2.2 theming system which is inspired by Android 12’s new theming engine code-named “monet”. The new theming engine is based on kdrag0n’s powerful zcam-based color generation engine and Quinny899’s MonetCompact support library and is able to apply dynamic theming to more parts of the system UI than the previous version

Next up, DotOS 5.2 is adding a dedicated Gaming Mode inspired by Android 12’s Game Dashboard. When enabled, the Gaming Mode blocks out notifications and provides in-game controls for taking screenshots and initiating screen recording.

The latest release also adds a new Battery Manager app based on Buoy and offers several battery profiles to maximize your battery life.

Finally, DotOS 5.2 is adding new Android 12-style clock widgets along with a revamped Settings page.

The DotOS 5.2 release is now rolling out for officially supported devices. To see if your device is supported, check out the DotOS downloads page.

The complete changelog for the DotOS 5.2 release is as follows: