Download: Stable Android 11 update rolls out to the OnePlus Nord N100

Hot on the heels of the Android 11 update for the OnePlus Nord N10, OnePlus is bumping one more device to the latest version of Android: the Nord N100.

OnePlus has started rolling out the first stable OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 to its 2020 budget-friendly smartphone. Besides the jump to Android 11, the update also bumps the security patch level to June 2021. OnePlus had only promised one major Android update for the Nord N100, so this will likely be the last OS update to this device. However, it should continue to get bi-monthly security and maintenance updates for some time.

After installing the new update, the Nord N100 owners can look forward to all the new features of Android 11, including Conversation Notifications, Chat Bubbles, one-time permission for location and microphone, smart device controls, and so on. On top of Android 11-specific changes, OxygenOS 11 also brings along its own features like a new launcher, Game Space, new clock styles for Ambient Display, and much more.

OxygenOS 11 update changelog for the OnePlus Nord N100 System Updated to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient. Updated Android security patch to 2021.06 Upgrade Google GMS to 2021.04

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview, and it can be generated automatically）

Game space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text only heads up and block just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Dark Mode Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)



OxygenOS 11 has started rolling out to the OnePlus Nord N100 units in Europe and North America. But as always, the update will be rolling out in batches, meaning it will be made available to a small user base initially, followed by a wider rollout in the coming days. If you don’t want to wait, though, you can install the new Android 11 update on your OnePlus Nord N100 right now using the OTA zip provided below. Simply download the zip corresponding to your region from below and flash it using the Local Upgrade option under Settings > System > System Updates.

Download OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) for the OnePlus Nord N100