Download: Developers release modded Google Camera 8.1 based on Pixel 5’s camera app

The Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G launched with a new version of the Google Camera app (v8.0) that included a new UI and a couple of new features. The new UI and features then made their way to older Pixel devices last month with Google Camera 8.1. The update also included a new “Storage Saver” mode to help users take more photos and videos on their devices. Now, developers have released a modded version of Google Camera 8.1 that brings all of these features and changes to non-Pixel devices.

The latest Google Camera mod comes from XDA Senior Member Urnyx05, and it’s based on Google Camera 8.1.008. As a result, it gives you access to all of the new features and UI changes introduced with the official release, along with the new Storage Saver mode. Here’s the complete changelog for the latest GCam mod:

Added all the fixes necessary for the first start

Added Color Transform to fix saturation on devices with dull colors

Added an option to disable tracking focus

Added an option to disable motion photos

Added OPModes to fix EIS

Added buttons in the drop-down menu to enable/disable AWB

Disabled Sabre on unsupported sensors

Added an option to choose between Pixel 2, Pixel 3, IMX586 and IMX686 AWB

Improved colors on Mi Note 10

Added an option to disable Synthetic Fill Flash

Added an option to disable auto night sight on portrait and photo

As mentioned in the announcement post on our forums, the Google Camera 8.1 mod should work on most Pixel and non-Pixel devices. However, it may not work on some Samsung and OnePlus phones, along with a few Snapdragon 845-powered devices from other manufacturers.

If you want to try out the Google Camera 8.1 mod on your device, you can download it from the link below. In case you do give it a go, make sure to leave a comment below with the name of the device you tried it on and your experience with the mod.

Download Urnyx05’s Google Camera 8.1 mod

Urnyx05’s Google Camera mod thread on XDA Forums