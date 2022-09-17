Download: Here are all the new iPhone 14 wallpapers

Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are finally making their way into the hands of consumers. While new hardware is always exciting, it sometimes can be a little expensive, especially considering that the base model iPhone 14 starts at $799. Thankfully, sometimes all it takes to freshen up an older but reliable smartphone is downloading a new wallpaper. Luckily, we have all the new wallpapers from the recently released iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, which you can now download directly.

Apple’s latest wallpapers are a bit special this year, mainly because they are tuned to work well with the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On display and the new Lock Screen widgets found in iOS 16. So for the first set of wallpapers, we can see that Apple has once again gone with a highly unique design that resembles, well, something that looks like a lava lamp. Anyways, as far as colors go, we have one to match each color of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models, which come in Midnight, Blue, Purple, (Product) Red, and Starlight. The wallpapers below are also arranged in the same order.

Apple also has new exclusive wallpapers for its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As you can probably tell from the sample images, the visuals here are much tamer compared to the standard iPhone 14 models. The wallpapers are offered in four different colors, which are again presumably color matched with the iPhone 14 Pro colors, which come in Space Black, Gold, Deep Purple, and Silver.

So, now that you’ve seen all of the new wallpapers for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, which one is your favorite? If you’d like to download these wallpapers in their full resolution, you can do so by clicking on the link below.

Download the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro wallpapers