A fresh wallpaper can provide an older device with a new lifeline. Here you can download the wallpapers included in the iPad 10 and iPad Pro (2022).

Through a Press Release in October 2022, Apple unveiled the entry-level iPad 10 and M2-equipped iPad Pro in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. These welcome additions to the growing iPad line respectively pack lower-end and premium technologies that cater to different budgets and needs. Notably, the iPad 10 introduces a completely overhauled chassis with flat edges — which matches that seen on other recent iPad models.

Meanwhile, the iPad Pro has received a minor spec bump, replacing the M1 chipset with the company's more efficient M2. Pro users also get to take advantage of an all-new Apple Pencil hover feature. Apart from that, the 2022 iPad Pro variants are similar to the previous-gen models. Of course, though, with new iPads you get new wallpapers, too.

iPad 10 Wallpapers

The iPad 10 is available in four different vibrant colors to pick from — Yellow, Blue, Pink, and Silver. For each color, Apple has included two wallpapers, one for Dark mode, and another for those who prefer the blinding mode. So that's a total of eight new wallpapers for the iPad 10.

This time around, the company has included a visual of four disks/circles, with each having one of the new iPad's colors. Below is a gallery of all eight of them, and you can download the full-resolution files through the link included at the bottom of this article.

iPad Pro (2022) Wallpapers

The iPad Pro (2022) is available in Space Gray and Silver finishes. However, Apple has gone for Magenta and Blue wallpapers instead. Similarly, you get two versions of each wallpaper — one for Dark mode and one for Light mode. That's a total of four new wallpapers in the Pro iPad department. You can preview them in the gallery below and download the original files through the link at the bottom of this article.

Download the iPad 10 and iPad Pro (2022) wallpapers

Which iPad wallpaper is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.