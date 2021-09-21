Download: Here are all the new iPhone 13 wallpapers!

Changing your iPhone’s wallpaper can make your home screen feel fresh. This is especially true after updating to iOS 15, which brings some new UI changes and features that refresh the overall feel of the phone. Picking a new wallpaper not only affects the home and lock screens but also some first-party apps, like Safari. The iPhone 13 lineup brings some new wallpapers, but if you aren’t buying one yet, we’ve grabbed them for you so they’re not as exclusive anymore!

Apple has been settling for random blobs and graphics when making new wallpapers. Whether it’s the yearly new iOS wallpaper(s) or the ones released with new iPhone models, they’re not as creative anymore, in my opinion. It feels like Apple no longer prioritizes the inclusion of high-quality photos. What once used to be stunning photographs of landscapes and space are now just weird doodles.

Despite the potential redundancy of Apple’s recent wallpapers, it’s still exciting to set new ones on our home screens. This is particularly true when the latest iPhones are released and you don’t plan on upgrading to one of them. The iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 bring colorful swirls to the table. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with dark wallpapers displaying light beams.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini offer the same four swirl wallpapers, both in light and dark mode variations. That’s a total of eight wallpapers from the regular 13 models. The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max also offer the same four wallpapers. They’re photos of light beams in different colors, available in dark and light mode variations as well. So, we get a total of sixteen new wallpapers from the iPhone 13 lineup if we count the light and dark mode version as separate ones.

Download the iPhone 13 wallpapers from Google Drive

Which is your favorite out of the sixteen? Let us know in the comments section below!