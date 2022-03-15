Here are all the new wallapers from the iPhone SE 3 (2022)

At its Spring event last week, Apple finally lifted the covers off the iPhone SE 3 (2022), a direct successor to the last-gen iPhone SE. While the new model looks pretty identical to the previous iPhone SE models, it does come with some exciting new wallpapers.

iPhone SE 3 (2022) static and live wallpapers

We have managed to extract the new static and live wallpapers from the iPhone SE 3 firmware. You can preview all of them in the gallery listed below. But note that the wallpapers listed below are in a compressed format. We recommend downloading the original resolution files from the link below.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

There are a total of nine wallpapers here. Six are static, while three are live wallpapers.

Download the iPhone SE 3 (2022) wallpapers

The download link below contains all nine wallpapers in their original resolution. The static wallpapers are in HEIC format and have a resolution of 1590 x 1590, while live wallpapers are in M4V format and have a resolution of 990 x 1760. If your device doesn’t support HEIC format, you can convert the static wallpaper files to JPG or PNG using an image converter tool like PhotoStack. And as for M4V live wallpapers, you can check out our guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android.

Download the iPhone SE 3 (2022) wallpapers

We have also managed to get our hands on the new wallpapers from the green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, so check those out as well.

The iPhone SE 3 (2022) brings some notable improvements over its predecessor, including a brand new A15 Bionic chipset, 5G support, improved battery life, and new camera features like HDR 4 and Deep Fusion. The new model is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale on March 18 for $429 in the US.

What is your favorite wallpaper from the bunch? Let us know in the comments below.