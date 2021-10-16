Download the leaked Pixel 6 live wallpapers for your smartphone

The Google Pixel 6 series is just around the corner, and we’ve got a look at nearly all of its exclusive wallpapers. There are a ton of wallpapers to choose from — some that incorporate the camera punch hole, the “Motif” collection of wallpapers, plants, and more. Now there are a set of live wallpapers taken from an actual Pixel 6 device that you can install on your smartphone.

These wallpapers seem to be called “Blooming Botanicals” and “Bright Blooms” (according to the package names), and they were shared by XDA Forum Member trzpro. You need to use either the Split APKs Installer or adb to install the wallpapers on your device and you’ll need to be on Android 11 at minimum. As trzpro says, they may not work on some Android variants like MIUI. trzpro says they got these live wallpapers working on a Pixel 2 and a Pixel 4, and I was not able to get them working on an OPPO Find X3 Pro running ColorOS 12.

Check out the Google Pixel 6 live wallpapers on our forums

This is an update to the Pixel Live Wallpapers app, and if you’re on a Pixel running Android 12, you might need to remove the previous version of the app first. You can uninstall it using adb, and then install the newer version of the app. You should then be able to set these live wallpapers on your device. There are instructions in the linked thread above that show you how to do that.

These wallpapers are motion-sensitive and react to you moving your device around. You can also adjust the blurring of the live wallpaper to your liking from the settings, and there are several sets of flowers to choose from in each. You can choose the following:

Hellebores

Moth Orchid

Pincushion Protea

Persian Lily

Cattleya Orchid

Echeveria

If you want to set these up and install them on your device, be sure to check out the XDA thread above for the download link and installation instructions. If you want to see a video of these wallpapers in action, 9to5Google got their hands on the wallpapers too.

