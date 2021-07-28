Download: MIUI 12.5 with Android 11 goes live for the Redmi Note 9 in India

After rolling out MIUI 12.5 to the Redmi K20, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, and Redmi Note 8 Pro over the past few weeks, Xiaomi is bringing its custom skin to one more phone. The Redmi Note 9 from 2020 is the latest to receive the MIUI 12.5 update. More importantly, the update is based on Android 11.

The MIUI 12.5 update based on Android 11 has already started rolling out to the Indian Redmi Note 9 (codenamed “merlin“). Alongside Android 11, the new update also includes updated security patches for July 2021. The Redmi Note 9 users can look forward to many exciting features with this update. On the Android 11 side, you get new Conversation Notifications, Chat Bubbles, one-time permissions for microphone and camera, smart device controls, and so on. In terms of MIUI 12.5 specific changes, there are new Super Wallpapers, new nature-inspired system sounds, a redesigned Notes app, clipboard access alerts, etc.

MIUI 12.5 update changelog for the Redmi Note 9 System New: Response to gestures is now instant. New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen. New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade. Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable. Updated Android Security Patch to July 2021. Increased system security. Stable MIUI based on Android 11

Notes New: Compose mind maps with complex structures. New: New tools for doodling and sketching. New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically. New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere. New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps. New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level. All-new Notes.



As we mentioned, the stable MIUI 12.5 update has already started seeding to the Redmi Note 9 units in India. If you haven’t received the update on your phone and don’t want to wait, we have provided the OTA link below for you manually flash the update on your phone. Download the zip given below and check out our MIUI installation guide for installation steps.

Download MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9