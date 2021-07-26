Download: MIUI 12.5 beta now available for the Redmi Note 8 Pro

The MIUI 12.5 update rollout has picked up steam over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, we saw Xiaomi rolling out the latest version of its custom skin to POCO X3 Pro, followed closely by Redmi K20 Pro. Then just last week, the company rolled out MIUI 12.5 betas for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 1Os. The latest to join the MIUI 12.5 gang is the Remi Note 8 Pro.

Xiaomi has released the MIUI 12.5 beta update for the Redmi Note 8 Pro in multiple regions. The rollout kicked off some time ago, but now we have obtained download links for recovery and fastboot ROMs. This is a Mi Pilot release, so it’s not open to just about everyone. You’ll need an authorized Mi Account or a custom recovery like TWRP to install it.

If you meet these requirements, we have provided the recovery and fastboot ROM packages below for you to flash the new update. To do so, download the appropriate update package corresponding to your model from the download section below and flash it from the “System Update” screen or TWRP. If you’re not sure how any of these work, follow the step-by-step instructions given in our MIUI installation guide.

MIUI 12.5 beta changelog for the Redmi Note 8 Pro System New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen. New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade. New: Response to gestures is now instant. Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable. Stable MIUI based on Android 11 Updated Android Security Patch to June 2021. Increased system security.

Notes New: Compose mind maps with complex structures. New: New tools for doodling and sketching. New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically. New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere. New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps. New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level. All-new Notes.



Download MIUI 12.5 beta for the Redmi Note 8 Pro