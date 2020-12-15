Download: MIUI 12 stable update rolling out to several Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices
MIUI 12 is the newest big release for Xiaomi smartphones, perhaps even bigger than an Android version jump. Features on Xiaomi devices are dictated more by their MIUI versions than the underlying Android version, so a MIUI version upgrade is an exciting event. The first batch of devices to receive the MIUI 12 stable update included the Xiaomi Mi 9, Redmi K20/Mi 9T, and Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro. As we reach the end of June 2020, Xiaomi’s first phase of MIUI 12 rollout is complete, as many more devices have been added since the initial rollout. This article will serve as the central repository of download links for all Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices that have received their official MIUI 12 stable updates. We’ll update it regularly with fresh builds!

MIUI 12: Features

MIUI 12 was announced in April 2020, following the footsteps of MIUI 11 that gained massive popularity thanks to Xiaomi’s hardware push as well as the feature abundance within the UX.

MIUI 12 Hands-on: 12 interesting new features added in Xiaomi’s Android OS

MIUI 12 brings along a cleaner UI, new animations, changes to navigation gestures, new live wallpapers, and AOD designs, privacy indicators for the microphone, camera, and location usage, improvements to multi-window, and Picture-in-Picture, an in-built sleep tracker, and many more changes throughout the UX!

Download: MIUI 12 Super Earth, Super Mars, Super Saturn Live Wallpaper, ported for all devices

List of Devices that have received stable MIUI 12

This article covers devices that have received a stable MIUI 12 update in any region. If you are looking for closed betas, you can follow along our dedicated coverage here:

Download the MIUI 12 Closed Beta for Xiaomi and Redmi devices

Here are the devices that currently have a stable MIUI 12 build available. Note that the devices are sorted alphabetically for their codename.

  1. Mi Mix 3 5G (andromeda)
  2. Redmi 9C (angelica):
    1. Redmi 9C (angelica)
    2. POCO C3 (angelicain)
    3. Redmi 9C NFC (angelican)
  3. Mi 10T / Redmi K30S (apollo)
  4. Redmi 10X (atom)
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro (begonia)
  6. POCO F1 (beryllium)
  7. Redmi 10X Pro (bomb)
  8. Redmi Note 9 5G [China] (cannon)
  9. Mi 10 Ultra (cas)
  10. Redmi 9 India (cattail)
  11. Mi 9 (cepheus)
  12. Redmi K30 Ultra (cezanne)
  13. Mi Mix 2 (chiron)
  14. POCO M3 (citrus)
  15. Mi 10 Pro (cmi)
  16. Mi 9 Pro 5G (crux)
  17. Redmi Note 9S / Redmi Note 9 Pro [India] (curtana)
  18. Redmi 9A (dandelion)
  19. Redmi K20 / Mi 9T (davinci)
  20. Mi 8 (dipper)
  21. Mi 8 Pro (equuleus)
  22. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max [India] (excalibur)
  23. Mi 10T Lite / Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (gauguin)
  24. Redmi Note 8 (ginkgo)
  25. POCO M2 Pro (gram)
  26. Mi 9 SE (grus)
  27. Mi Note 3 (jason)
  28. Redmi Note 9 Pro (joyeuse)
  29. Redmi 9 (lancelot)
  30. Mi CC9e (laurus)
  31. Redmi Note 7 / Redmi Note 7S (lavender)
  32. Redmi Note 9 4G / Redmi 9 Power (lime)
  33. Redmi K30 Pro / POCO F2 Pro (lmi)
  34. Redmi Note 9 / Redmi 10X 4G (merlin)
  35. Mi 10 Lite 5G (monet)
  36. Mi Max 3 (nitrogen)
  37. Mi Mix 3 (perseus)
  38. Redmi K30 4G / POCO X2 (phoenix)
  39. Redmi K30 5G (picasso)
  40. Redmi K30i 5G (picasso48m)
  41. Mi 8 Lite (platina)
  42. Mi Mix 2S (polaris)
  43. Mi 9 Lite / Mi CC9 (pyxis)
  44. Redmi K20 Pro / Mi 9T Pro (raphael)
  45. Redmi 6 Pro (sakura)
  46. Mi 8 SE (sirius)
  47. POCO X3 (surya)
  48. Mi Note 10 Lite (toco)
  49. Mi Note 10 / Mi CC9 Pro (tucana)
  50. Mi 10 (umi)
  51. Mi 8 Explorer Edition (ursa)
  52. Mi 10 Youth Edition / Mi Note 10 Lite Zoom (vangogh)
  53. Mi CC9 Meitu Edition (vela)
  54. Redmi Note 7 Pro (violet)
  55. Redmi Note 8T (willow)
  56. Redmi S2/Redmi Y2 (ysl)

Generic flashing instructions are available at the bottom of this article. However, we advise users to refer to the device forums for specific flashing instructions for their device, in case there are any variations or special instructions that need to be followed.

Another important point to note: Xiaomi follows only a thin distinction between “beta stable” update and “stable” updates. Beta stable updates are only intended for users enrolled within the Mi Pilot beta testing program, meaning that builds assigned for this group will not install on devices with Mi Accounts that do not have the requisite permission. Once the Mi Pilot beta testers give positive feedback, the same build then gets opened up as a stable release, creating a lot of confusion — for instance, the same builds linked below might first fail to install, but then they will make an appearance through the official OTA. If you get the error message that the update is for closed beta testers only, you can sideload the update through TWRP.

MIUI 12: Download Links

Download links to MIUI 12 stable and beta stable releases are included below. These builds are first sorted with device codenames, and then according to their regions and release. Recovery ROMs and Fastboot ROMs are both included, wherever present.

1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G (andromeda)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
Europe (andromedaeeaglobal)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.PEMEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.PEMEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (andromedaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.PEMMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link

2.1. Redmi 9C (angelica)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
Europe (angelicaeeaglobal)
1.1.V12.0.3.0.QCREUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.4.0.QCREUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.5.0.QCREUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (angelicaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.4.0.QCRMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.5.0.QCRMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.3.V12.0.6.0.QCRMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.4.V12.0.7.0.QCRMIXM (Rolled Back)Download LinkDownload Link
Indonesia (angelicaidglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QCRIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.2.0.QCRIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.0.3.0.QCRIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Turkey (angelicatrglobal)
4.1.V12.0.2.0.QCRTRXMDownload Link
4.2.V12.0.3.0.QCRTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.3.V12.0.4.0.QCRTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link

2.2. POCO C3 (angelicain)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
India (angelicaininglobal)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QCRINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QCRINXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.3.V12.0.3.0.QCRINXMDownload LinkDownload Link

2.3. Redmi 9C NFC (angelican)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
Europe (angelicaneeaglobal)
1.1.V12.0.3.0.QCSEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.4.0.QCSEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (angelicanglobal)
2.1.V12.0.2.0.QCSMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.3.0.QCSMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (angelicanruglobal)
3.1.V12.0.3.0.QCSRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.4.0.QCSRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

3. Xiaomi Mi 10T / Redmi K30S (apollo)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (apollo)
1.1.V12.0.3.0.QJDCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.5.0.QJDCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.6.0.QJDCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.4.V12.0.7.0.QJDCNXMDownload Link
Europe (apolloeeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.4.0.QJDEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.5.0.QJDEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.3.V12.0.6.0.QJDEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.4.V12.0.10.0.QJDEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.5.V12.0.11.0.QJDEUXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
2.6.V12.0.13.0.QJDEUXMDownload Link
Global (apolloglobal)
3.1.V12.0.2.0.QJDMIXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
3.2.V12.0.3.0.QJDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.0.6.0.QJDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.4.V12.0.7.0.QJDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.5.V12.0.8.0.QJDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
India (apolloinglobal)
4.1.V12.0.2.0.QJDINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.2.V12.0.3.0.QJDINXMDownload LinkDownload Link

4. Redmi 10X (atom)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (atom)
1.1.V12.0.2.0.QJHCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.4.0.QJHCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.5.0.QJHCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link

5. Redmi Note 8 Pro (begonia)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (begonia)
1.1.V12.0.2.0.QGGCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.3.0.QGGCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.4.0.QGGCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Europe (begoniaeeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QGGEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QGGEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (begoniaglobal)
3.1.V12.0.0.4.QGGMIXM (Rolled back)Download Link
3.2.V12.0.2.0.QGGMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.0.3.0.QGGMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.4.V12.0.5.0.QGGMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
India (begoniainglobal)
4.1.V12.0.0.3.QGGINXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
4.2.V12.0.1.0.QGGINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.3.V12.0.2.0.QGGINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.4.V12.0.3.0.QGGINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Indonesia (begoniaidglobal)
5.1.V12.0.1.0.QGGIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.2.V12.0.2.0.QGGIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.3.V12.0.3.0.QGGIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (begoniaruglobal)
6.1.V12.0.3.0.QGGRUXMDownload Link
6.2.V12.0.5.0.QGGRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

6. POCO F1 (beryllium)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
Global (berylliumglobal)
1.1.V12.0.0.3.QEJMIXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.1.0.QEJMIXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.3.V12.0.2.0.QEJMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (berylliumruglobal)
2.1.V12.0.2.0.QEJRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

7. Redmi 10X Pro (bomb)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (bomb)
1.1.V12.0.2.0.QJLCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.5.0.QJLCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link

8. Redmi Note 9 5G [China] (cannon)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (cannon)
1.1.V12.0.3.0.QJECNXMDownload LinkDownload Link

9. Mi 10 Ultra (cas)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (cas)
1.1.V12.0.6.0.QJJCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.7.0.QJJCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.8.0.QJJCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.9.0.QJJCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.5.V12.0.10.0.QJJCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.6.V12.0.13.0.QJJCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.7.V12.0.14.0.QJJCNXMDownload Link

10. Redmi 9 [India] (cattail)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
India (cattailinglobal)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QCTINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QCTINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.3.0.QCTINXMDownload LinkDownload Link

11. Xiaomi Mi 9 (cepheus)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (cepheus)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QFACNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QFACNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.3.0.QFACNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.4.0.QFACNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.5.V12.0.5.0.QFACNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Europe (cepheuseeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QFAEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QFAEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.3.V12.0.3.0.QFAEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (cepheusglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QFAMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.2.0.QFAMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.0.3.0.QFAMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (cepheusruglobal)
4.1.V12.0.1.0.QFARUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.2.V12.0.2.0.QFARUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

12. Redmi K30 Ultra (cezanne)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (cezanne)
1.1.V12.0.8.0.QJNCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.11.0.QJNCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.12.0.QJNCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.4.V12.0.13.0.QJNCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.5.V12.0.16.0.QJNCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link

13. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (chiron)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (chiron)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.PDECNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (chironglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.PDEMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link

14. POCO M3 (citrus)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
Europe (citruseeaglobal)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QJFEUXMDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.3.0.QJFEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.4.0.QJFEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.5.0.QJFEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (citrusglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QJFMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.3.0.QJFMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link

15. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (cmi)

For MIUI 12 builds based on Android 11, check out our dedicated update tracker.

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (cmi)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QJACNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QJACNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.3.0.QJACNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.4.V12.0.4.0.QJACNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.5.V12.0.6.0.QJACNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.6.V12.0.9.0.QJACNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.7.V12.1.2.0.RJACNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.8.V12.1.3.0.RJACNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.9.V12.2.1.0.RJACNXMDownload Link
Europe (cmieeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QJAEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QJAEUXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
2.3.V12.0.5.0.QJAEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.4.V12.2.1.0.RJAEUXMDownload Link
Global (cmiglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QJAMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.5.0.QJAMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.1.2.0.RJAMIXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
3.3.V12.2.1.0.RJAMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link

16. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G (crux)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (crux)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QFXCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QFXCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.3.0.QFXCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.4.0.QFXCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.5.V12.0.5.0.QFXCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link

17. Redmi Note 9S / Redmi Note 9 Pro [India] (curtana)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
Europe (curtanaeeaglobal)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QJWEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QJWEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (curtanaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QJWMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QJWMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
India (curtanainglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QJWINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.1.0.RJWINXMDownload Link
Turkey (curtanatrglobal)
4.1.V12.0.1.0.QJWTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.2.V12.0.2.0.QJWTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (curtanaruglobal)
5.1.V12.0.1.0.QJWRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.2.V12.0.2.0.QJWRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

18. Redmi 9A (dandelion)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (dandelion)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QCDCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QCDCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.3.0.QCDCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.4.0.QCDCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.5.V12.0.5.0.QCDCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Europe (dandelioneeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.4.0.QCDEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.6.0.QCDEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.3.V12.0.7.0.QCDEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.4.V12.0.8.0.QCDEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.5.V12.0.9.0.QCDEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (dandelionglobal)
3.1.V12.0.3.0.QCDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.5.0.QCDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.0.6.0.QCDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.4.V12.0.7.0.QCDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.5.V12.0.8.0.QCDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
India (dandelioninglobal)
4.1.V12.0.3.0.QCDINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.2.V12.0.4.0.QCDINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.3.V12.0.6.0.QCDINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.4.V12.0.7.0.QCDINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Indonesia (dandelionidglobal)
5.1.V12.0.1.0.QCDIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.2.V12.0.2.0.QCDIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.3.V12.0.3.0.QCDIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.4.V12.0.4.0.QCDIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (dandelionruglobal)
6.1.V12.0.1.0.QCDRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
6.2.V12.0.3.0.QCDRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
6.3.V12.0.4.0.QCDRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
6.4.V12.0.5.0.QCDRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
6.5.V12.0.6.0.QCDRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Turkey (dandeliontrglobal)
7.1.V12.0.2.0.QCDTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link

19. Redmi K20 / Xiaomi Mi 9T (davinci)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (davinci)
1.1.V12.0.2.0.QFJCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.3.0.QFJCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.4.0.QFJCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.6.0.QFJCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Europe (davincieeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.2.0.QFJEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.3.0.QFJEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (davinciglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QFJMIXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
3.2.V12.0.2.0.QFJMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.0.3.0.QFJMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.4.V12.0.5.0.QFJMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
India (davinciinglobal)
4.1.V12.0.1.0.QFJINXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
4.2.V12.0.2.0.QFJINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.3.V12.0.3.0.QFJINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.4.V12.0.5.0.QFJINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (davinciruglobal)
5.1.V12.0.1.0.QFJRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.2.V12.0.2.0.QFJRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

20. Xiaomi Mi 8 (dipper)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (dipper)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QEACNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QEACNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.3.0.QEACNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (dipperglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QEAMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QEAMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (dipperruglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QEARUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

21. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (equuleus)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (equuleus)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QECCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QECCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (equuleusglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QECMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (equuleusruglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QECRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

22. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max [India] (excalibur)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
India (excaliburinglobal)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QJXINXMDownload Link

23. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite / Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (gauguin)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (gauguin)
1.1.V12.0.2.0.QJSCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.4.0.QJSCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.6.0.QJSCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Europe (gauguineeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QJSEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QJSEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.3.V12.0.4.0.QJSEUXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
2.4.V12.0.5.0.QJSEUXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
2.5.V12.0.6.0.QJSEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (gauguinglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QJSMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.5.0.QJSMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.0.6.0.QJSMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link

24. Redmi Note 8 (ginkgo)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (ginkgo)
1.1.V12.0.2.0.QCOCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.3.0.QCOCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (ginkgoglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QCOMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QCOMIXMDownload Link
India (ginkgoinglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QCOINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Indonesia (ginkgoidglobal)
4.1.V12.0.1.0.QCOIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link

25. POCO M2 Pro (gram)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
India (graminglobal)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QJPINXMDownload LinkDownload Link

26. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (grus)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (grus)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QFBCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QFBCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.3.0.QFBCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Europe (gruseeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QFBEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QFBEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (grusglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QFBMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.2.0.QFBMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (grusruglobal)
4.1.V12.0.1.0.QFBRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

27. Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (Jason)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (jason)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.PCHCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (jasonglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.PCHMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link

28. Redmi Note 9 Pro (joyeuse)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
Europe (joyeuseeeaglobal)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QJZEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (joyeuseglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QJZMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Indonesia (joyeuseidglobal)
3.1.V12.0.2.0.QJZIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.3.0.QJZIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (joyeuseruglobal)
4.1.V12.0.1.0.QJZRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.2.V12.0.2.0.QJZRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Turkey (joyeusetrglobal)
5.1.V12.0.1.0.QJZTRXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
5.2.V12.0.2.0.QJZTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.3.V12.0.3.0.QJZTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link

29. Redmi 9 (lancelot)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (lancelot)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QJCCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.4.0.QJCCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (lancelotglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QJCMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Indonesia (lancelotidglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QJCIDXMDownload Link

30. Xiaomi Mi CC9e (laurus)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (laurus)
1.1.V12.0.3.0.QFMCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link

31. Redmi Note 7 / Redmi Note 7S (lavender)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (lavender)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QFGCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QFGCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Europe (lavendereeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.2.0.QFGEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (lavenderglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QFGMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
India (lavenderinglobal)
4.1.V12.0.0.2.QFGINXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
4.2.V12.0.1.0.QFGINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (lavenderruglobal)
5.1.V12.0.1.0.QFGRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

32. Redmi Note 9 4G [China] / Redmi 9 Power [India] (lime)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (lime)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QJQCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.3.0.QJQCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.3.V12.0.5.0.QJQCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.6.0.QJQCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
India (limeinglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QJQINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QJQINXMDownload LinkDownload Link

33. Redmi K30 Pro / POCO F2 Pro (lmi)

For MIUI 12 builds based on Android 11, check out our dedicated update tracker.

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (lmi)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QJKCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QJKCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.3.V12.0.5.0.QJKCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.4.V12.0.8.0.QJKCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.5.V12.0.9.0.QJKCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.6.V12.1.2.0.RJKCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.7.V12.1.3.0.RJKCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.8.V12.2.1.0.RJKCNXMDownload Link
Europe (lmieeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QJKEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QJKEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.3.V12.0.3.0.QJKEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.4.V12.2.1.0.RJKEUXMDownload Link
Global (lmiglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QJKMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.3.0.QJKMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.0.4.0.QJKMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.4.V12.2.1.0.RJKMIXMDownload Link
Indonesia (lmiidglobal)
4.1.V12.0.1.0.QJKIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.2.V12.0.2.0.QJKIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.3.V12.0.4.0.QJKIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (lmiruglobal)
5.1.V12.0.1.0.QJKRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.2.V12.0.3.0.QJKRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.3.V12.0.4.0.QJKRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

34. Redmi Note 9 / Redmi 10X 4G (merlin)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (merlin)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QJOCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.3.0.QJOCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.3.V12.0.4.0.QJOCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.5.0.QJOCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.5.V12.0.6.0.QJOCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Europe (merlineeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QJOEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QJOEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.3.V12.0.3.0.QJOEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.4.V12.0.4.0.QJOEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (merlinglobal)
3.1.V12.0.2.0.QJOMIXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
3.2.V12.0.3.0.QJOMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.0.4.0.QJOMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.4.V12.0.5.0.QJOMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
India (merlininglobal)
4.1.V12.0.1.0.QJOINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.2.V12.0.2.0.QJOINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.3.V12.0.4.0.QJOINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.4.V12.0.5.0.QJOINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Indonesia (merlinidglobal)
5.1.V12.0.1.0.QJOIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.2.V12.0.2.0.QJOIDXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
5.3.V12.0.3.0.QJOIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (merlinruglobal)
6.1.V12.0.1.0.QJORUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
6.2.V12.0.3.0.QJORUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Turkey (merlintrglobal)
7.1.V12.0.1.0.QJOTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link
7.2.V12.0.3.0.QJOTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link

35. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G (monet)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
Europe (moneteeaglobal)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QJIEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QJIEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.3.0.QJIEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (monetglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QJIMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QJIMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.3.V12.1.1.0.RJIMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link

36. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (nitrogen)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (nitrogen)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QEDCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (nitrogenglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QEDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (nitrogenruglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QEDRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

37. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (perseus)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (perseus)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QEECNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (perseusglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QEEMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QEEMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (perseusruglobal)
3.1.V12.0.2.0.QEERUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.1.V12.0.3.0.QEERUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

38. Redmi K30 4G / POCO X2 (phoenix)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (phoenix)
1.1.V12.0.2.0.QGHCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.3.0.QGHCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.4.0.QGHCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.5.0.QGHCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
India (phoenixinglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QGHINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QGHINXMDownload LinkDownload Link

39. Redmi K30 5G (picasso)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (picasso)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QGICNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QGICNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.5.0.QGICNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.6.0.QGICNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.5.V12.0.7.0.QGICNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.6.V12.1.1.0.RGICNXMDownload Link

40. Redmi K30i 5G (picasso48m)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (picasso48m)
1.1.V12.0.3.0.QGICMXMDownload LinkDownload Link

41. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (platina)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (platina)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QDTCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (platinaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.3.0.QDTMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (platinaruglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QDTRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

42. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (polaris)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (polaris)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QDGCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QDGCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (polarisglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QDGMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (polarisruglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QDGRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

43. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite / Mi CC9 (pyxis)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (pyxis)
1.1.V12.0.2.0.QFCCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Europe (pyxiseeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.2.0.QFCEUXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
2.2.V12.0.3.0.QFCEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.3.V12.0.4.0.QFCEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (pyxisglobal)
3.1.V12.0.2.0.QFCMIXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
3.2.V12.0.3.0.QFCMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.0.4.0.QFCMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (pyxisruglobal)
4.1.V12.0.2.0.QFCRUXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
4.2.V12.0.3.0.QFCRUXMDownload Link

44. Redmi K20 Pro / Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (raphael)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (raphael)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QFKCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QFKCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.3.0.QFKCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.4.0.QFKCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.5.V12.0.5.0.QFKCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Europe (raphaeleeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QFKEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QFKEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.3.V12.0.3.0.QFKEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (raphaelglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QFKMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.2.0.QFKMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.0.3.0.QFKMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
India (raphaelinglobal)
4.1.V12.0.1.0.QFKINXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
4.2.V12.0.2.0.QFKINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.3.V12.0.3.0.QFKINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (raphaelruglobal)
5.1.V12.0.1.0.QFKRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.2.V12.0.2.0.QFKRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

45. Redmi 6 Pro (sakura)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (sakura)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.PDICNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
India (sakurainglobal)
2.1.V12.0.2.0.PDMMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.4.0.PDMMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link

46. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE (sirius)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (sirius)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QEBCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.1.V12.0.2.0.QEBCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link

47. POCO X3 (surya)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
Europe (suryaeeaglobal)
1.1.V12.0.2.0.QJGEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.3.0.QJGEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.4.0.QJGEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.6.0.QJGEUXMDownload Link
Global (suryaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.2.0.QJGMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.3.0.QJGMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.3.V12.0.4.0.QJGMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.4.V12.0.6.0.QJGMIXMDownload Link
India (suryainglobal)
3.1.V12.0.2.0.QJGINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.5.0.QJGINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Indonesia (suryaidglobal)
4.1.V12.0.3.0.QJGIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (suryaruglobal)
5.1.V12.0.1.0.QJGRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.2.V12.0.3.0.QJGRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Turkey (suryatrglobal)
6.1.V12.0.1.0.QJGTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link
6.2.V12.0.2.0.QJGTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link
6.3.V12.0.3.0.QJGTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link

48. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (toco)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
Europe (tocoeeaglobal)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QFNEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QFNEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (tocoglobal)
2.1.V12.0.2.0.QFNMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.3.0.QFNMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (tocoruglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QFNRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.2.0.QFNRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Turkey (tocotrglobal)
4.1.V12.0.1.0.QFNTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.2.V12.0.2.0.QFNTRXMDownload LinkDownload Link

49. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Mi CC9 Pro (tucana)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (tucana)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QFDCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QFDCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Europe (tucanaeeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QFDEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.3.0.QFDEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (tucanaglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QFDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.0.2.0.QFDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.3.V12.0.3.0.QFDMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Indonesia (tucanaidglobal)
4.1.V12.0.2.0.QFDIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.2.V12.0.3.0.QFDIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (tucanaruglobal)
5.1.V12.0.2.0.QFDRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
5.2.V12.0.3.0.QFDRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

50. Xiaomi Mi 10 (umi)

For MIUI 12 builds based on Android 11, check out our dedicated update tracker.

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (umi)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QJBCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.4.0.QJBCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.7.0.QJBCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.4.V12.0.8.0.QJBCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.5.V12.0.11.0.QJBCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.6.V12.1.3.0.RJBCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.7.V12.1.5.0.RJBCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.8.V12.2.2.0.RJBCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Europe (umieeaglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QJBEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.2.V12.0.2.0.QJBEUXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
2.3.V12.0.3.0.QJBEUXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
2.4.V12.0.6.0.QJBEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.5.V12.2.1.0.RJBEUXMDownload Link
Global (umiglobal)
3.1.V12.0.1.0.QJBMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
3.2.V12.1.2.0.RJBMIXM (Rolled Back)
3.3. V12.2.1.0.RJBMIXMDownload Link
India (umiinglobal)
4.1.V12.0.2.0.QJBINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.2.V12.0.3.0.QJBINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
4.3.V12.2.2.0.RJBINXMDownload Link
Indonesia (umiidglobal)
5.1.V12.0.1.0.QJBIDXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (umiruglobal)
6.1.V12.0.1.0.QJBRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

51. Mi 8 Explorer Edition (ursa)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (ursa)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QEHCNXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
1.2.V12.0.2.0.QEHCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link

52. Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition / Mi 10 Lite Zoom (vangogh)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (vangogh)
1.1.V12.0.3.0.QJVCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.4.0.QJVCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.3.V12.0.5.0.QJVCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.4.V12.0.6.0.QJVCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link

53. Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Edition (vela)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (vela)
1.1.V12.0.2.0.QFECNXMDownload LinkDownload Link

54. Redmi Note 7 Pro (violet)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (violet)
1.1.V12.0.2.0.QFHCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
1.2.V12.0.3.0.QFHCNXMDownload Link
India (violetinglobal)
2.1.V12.0.0.2.QFHINXM (Rolled Back)Download Link
2.2.V12.0.1.0.QFHINXMDownload LinkDownload Link
2.3.V12.0.4.0.QFHINXMDownload LinkDownload Link

55. Redmi Note 8T (willow)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
Europe (willoweeaglobal)
1.1.V12.0.1.0.QCXEUXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (willowglobal)
2.1.V12.0.1.0.QCXMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Russia (willowruglobal)
3.1.V12.0.2.0.QCXRUXMDownload LinkDownload Link

56. Redmi S2/Redmi Y2 (ysl)

Sr. No.Build Number, Region, and StatusRecovery ROMFastboot ROM
China (ysl)
1.1.V12.0.4.0.PEFCNXMDownload LinkDownload Link
Global (yslglobal)
2.1.V12.0.2.0.PEFMIXMDownload LinkDownload Link

Flashing Instructions for MIUI 12

Note that these are generic flashing instructions that should generally be applicable across Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices. However, there is a possibility that there is a variation that is unique to your device, so we strongly advise visiting your device forums for device-specific instructions.

Recovery ROM Installation for MIUI 12

Recovery ROMs come with a .zip file extension and can be installed either through the Local Update method from within MIUI, or through the Xiaomi stock recovery. You can also use a custom recovery like TWRP for installing these ROMs, though do note that device-specific instructions may differ in that case.

  1. Local Update method:
    1. Transfer the download .zip file to your phone, and ensure you place the file in the “downloaded_rom” folder in the internal storage of your device. If no such folder exists, create one in your internal storage base directory.
    2. Within your phone, navigate to Settings > About Phone > System Update, and then press the three-dot icon in the top-right corner, and select “Choose Update Package”.
    3. If the “Choose Update Package” option is missing, tap on the MIUI logo 10 times to activate the option.
    4. Choose the downloaded .zip file.
    5. Wait for the update to install.
  2. Recovery method:
    1. Rename the downloaded .zip file to update.zip and transfer it to the base directory of your phone’s internal storage.
    2. Reboot your phone into recovery mode by powering it off and then pressing both the Power and the Volume Up buttons together.
    3. Scroll to the “Install update.zip” option using the volume keys, and select the option using the power button.
    4. Wait for the update to install.
    5. Choose the “Reboot” option if your phone does not reboot by itself after installation is completed.

Fastboot ROM Installation for MIUI 12

Fastboot ROMs come with a .tgz file extension and require a Windows computer for the installation, as well as a phone with an unlocked bootloader. However, despite being comparatively more complicated to install than Recovery ROMs, Fastboot ROMs are sometimes the only way to boot into a working system. For instructions on unlocking the bootloader of your phone, check your device’s subforums on XDA.

  1. Download MiFlash Tool on your Windows computer. The latest version can be found in Step 1 of this link. Once downloaded, extract the tool and install it. It is also advisable to have ADB and Fastboot installed, just in case you need it.
  2. Reboot your phone into Download mode by powering it off and then pressing both the Power and Volume Down buttons together.
  3. Connect your phone to the computer using the appropriate USB cable.
  4. Download the Fastboot ROM .tgz file and extract it. Remember the extract location, as you will need to paste the address into MiFlash Tool.
  5. Run MiFlash Tool on your Windows Computer and in the address bar within the tool, paste the extract location from Step 4.
  6. Click “Refresh” within MiFlash and the app should automatically recognize your device.
  7. Click “Run” within MiFlash to flash the ROM file to the device.
  8. The progress bar within MiFlash will turn green, which indicates that the ROM was successfully installed. Your device should boot automatically to the new version.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for providing the download links!

