Download the new MIUI 13 wallpapers for your smartphone

The Xiaomi 12 series has just launched with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and with it comes MIUI 13. While MIUI brings a bunch of new features and improvements including some privacy features and a new system font. Not only that though, but there’s a set of new wallpapers too. If you’re not in the market for a new phone but want to give your current daily driver the Xiaomi 12 look, you can now download the MIUI 13 wallpapers from the links below. These wallpapers are extracted from the MIUI 13 firmware.

MIUI 13 wallpapers

MIUI 13 comes with 43 wallpapers, in a mix of resolutions, though the majority come come in at a 2400×1230 resolution. They are divided into five categories: Molten Glass, Crystallization, Concerto, Natural Texture, and Black Gobi. The crystallization wallpapers are made in collaboration with Beauty of Science.

If you like what you see, you can download the uncompressed, full-resolution wallpapers from the link below. These wallpapers can be applied on any device, though you may need to crop them to fit them to your phone’s resolution.

Download MIUI 13 wallpapers

MIUI 13 also has a set of new live wallpapers, though those aren’t available for download yet. We’ll be sure to share those as well when they become available. Let us know in the comments below if you do end up using these wallpapers and which you use!