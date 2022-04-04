Here are all the new wallpapers from the upcoming Moto G52

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone called the Moto G52. Leaks suggest it will be a minor upgrade over the Moto G51. The phone will retain the overall design of its predecessor but will pack a faster chipset and a few other improvements. While we don’t know when the Moto G52 will hit the shelves, we have got our hands on the new wallpapers that’ll come preinstalled on the phone.

Moto G52 wallpapers

We have managed to extract the new wallpapers from the Moto G52 firmware. There are a total of 18 wallpapers, including 12 abstract wallpapers and 6 carrier-specific wallpapers. You can check out all of them in the gallery listed below. Some of these wallpapers are identical to the ones we found within the Moto Edge 20 and Moto Edge Plus 2022 / Edge 30 Pro firmware.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

In addition to the above wallpapers, the Moto G52 firmware includes additional six wallpapers. These are most likely related to a carrier-exclusive model.

Note that wallpapers displayed in the galleries are in a compressed format. For the best experience, we recommend downloading the wallpapers in their original resolution from below.

Download wallpapers

The download link below contains all 18 wallpapers in their original resolution. The abstract wallpapers are in jpg format and have a resolution of 2160 x 2400. Meanwhile, the carrier-specific wallpapers included in the second gallery have a resolution of 1080 x 2340. Hit the link below to download the original files.

Download the Moto G52 wallpapers

The Moto G52 is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch OLED FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’ll be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. On the back, it will feature a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup. The phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 12 out of the box.

What is your favorite wallpaper from the bunch? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the assistance!