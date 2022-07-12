Download the Nothing Phone 1 wallpapers, boot animation, and more right here!

The Nothing Phone 1 was finally unveiled today following months of dripping leaks and guesswork from the fans. Before its launch, we’ve learned pretty much all there is to know about the device, including the hardware specifications, features, camera quality, and performance. Although Nothing made its launcher available for all devices running Android 11 or later, we aren’t sure if the Phone 1-specific resources will be released to the app. No need to worry, though, as we have extracted them so that you can apply them on any other phone.

The wallpapers pre-installed on Nothing’s first smartphone include four static images, named “Flower (blue),” “Flower (purple),” “Abstract (multicolor),” and “Dog (black).” Below you can find the compressed and resized previews of all of these wallpapers:

If you’re interested in trying them out, we recommend downloading the full resolution (1242 × 2760) images in PNG format from the link below. They are packed as a single archive, so you need to decompress it first to get your hands on the actual files.

Download the Nothing Phone 1 wallpapers

While you’re at it, you can also try out the Phone 1’s boot animation and ringtones on your phone. The audio files are in OGG format, while the boot animation is a collection of PNG files compressed as a ZIP package.

Download the Nothing Phone 1 boot animation and ringtones

Keep in mind that replacing the boot animation requires root access since you have to overwrite the existing boot animation file located in the system partition.

The Nothing Phone 1 aims to impress and convince Android enthusiasts who are looking for an upgrade, as well as potential customers eyeing competitors like the Pixel 6a. When compared to other phones in the mid-range segment, the Phone 1 manages to stand out thanks to its illuminating rear panel and unique design language. Nothing’s lightweight Android skin further adds to the phone’s value proposition.

What do you think of Nothing’s new wallpapers? Let us know in the comments section below.