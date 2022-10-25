The Surface Laptop 5 is officially available this week, but if you want the new wallpapers early, you can download them right now for free.

Microsoft's latest flagship laptop, the Surface Laptop 5, is officially shipping this week, and it's packed with a few upgrades over its predecessor. For example, it comes with 12th-generation Intel Core processors and Thunderbolt 4 support for the first time. Of course, the Surface Laptop 5 also comes with some new exclusive wallpapers, and you don't have to spend money on a new laptop if you want them for yourself. You can download high-quality versions below.

The new wallpapers for the Surface Laptop 5 are essentially different-colored versions of the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper. For the Platinum and Graphite models, the wallpapers come in more of a purple hue with either light or dark backgrounds, and then we have a green version for the Sage model or an orange version for the Sandstone model. You can see them in all their glory below, or download the high-resolution versions below.

Interestingly enough, the wallpapers all come in a 16:10 aspect ratio despite shipping with a laptop that has a 3:2 screen. On the bright side, that should make them an even better fit for more laptops, since the 16:10 aspect ratio is more common outside of Surface devices. The full-resolution versions are also very sharp, at 3840 x 2400 resolution, so they should look great on most screens. You can download the full-resolution versions using the link below:

Download the official Surface Laptop 5 Wallpapers

Microsoft has introduced a few variants of the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper since the OS launched last year, which is certainly nice to see. With Windows 10, there was only one hero image until Microsoft added a proper light mode sometime later, which gives us another version. Soon after Windows 11 launched, we got a few new variants using Pantone's Color of the Year for 2022, called Very Peri. Windows 11 SE also shipped with a unique, colorful version of the wallpaper. Some of these have different shapes, but the overall concept is similar.