Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 may be an expensive laptop, but you can get its beautiful new wallpapers for free, based on the colors of the device itself.

Microsoft's latest flagship tablet, the Surface Pro 9, is officially available this week, and it comes in some beautiful new colors for the first time ever. The tablet also comes with some new exclusive wallpapers, which are different variants of the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper that Microsoft debuted last year. But you don't have to buy a Surface Pro 9 to get these new wallpapers, as we've rounded them up right here.

There are four new versions of the wallpaper, each based on one of the colors available for the Surface Pro 9. The Platinum and Graphite models have a light purple shade for the bloom pattern with either a dark or light background, which is similar to the Surface Laptop 5 wallpapers. The Forest model comes with a vibrant green wallpaper that looks great, and the Sapphire version uses a new shade of blue with some hints of purple, which is similar, but somewhat different from the default Windows 11 wallpaper. You can check them out below.

4 Images

For the more technical aspects, all the wallpapers come in a 16:10 aspect ratio - even though the Surface Pro 9 has a 3:2 screen - and the resolution is 2840 x 2400, so it should look very sharp on just about any display you have. Of course, the images above are compressed automatically, but if you want the full versions, you can download them using the link below.

Download the uncompressed Surface Pro 9 wallpapers

Microsoft has been much more open to making different versions of the Windows 11 wallpaper compared to the Windows 10 hero wallpaper, which was only ever blue, with a small variation introduced alongside the light theme for Windows in general. There are multiple color variations now, including two other new colors for the Surface Laptop 5, as well as a more colorful version that was introduced with Windows 11 SE and a few variants based on the Pantone color of the year for 2022.