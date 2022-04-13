Download OnePlus 10R / OnePlus Ace Wallpapers and Live Wallpapers

Download: Here are the wallpapers and live wallpapers from the upcoming OnePlus 10R / OnePlus Ace

OnePlus is gearing up to launch new smartphones in India at the end of this month, widely expected to come in the form of the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds. While we wait for the company to begin officially teasing the smartphones, there have been leaks floating around, and some of them are slightly confusing. For one, the company is also planning to launch the OnePlus Ace, its 150W charging smartphone soon. From what we can see from our sources, it turns out that the OnePlus Ace is indeed the OnePlus 10R itself — they’re both the same smartphone.

Early rumors suggested that the company will release both, the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Ace in some key markets like India. However, thanks to new information uncovered by XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd (whom you might recall from the OnePlus 10 Pro White Color leak, which went on to launch in China in a Ceramic White color), we’re inclined to believe that the OnePlus Ace (device model number: PGKM10) will launch in markets like China, and the same phone will be rebranded into the OnePlus 10R (device model number: CPH2411, codename: “pickle”) for markets like India. We can also confirm that the device will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC (MT6895), though this was already largely rumored.

The three base colors for the device are expected to be Arctic Glow, Green, and Sierra Black. But OnePlus could be planning to release only some colors in some markets at launch — China could get the Sierra Black and Arctic Glow colors at launch, while India could get only Sierra Black at launch, with Green coming in later on — we’re not entirely sure on this distribution.

XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd has also managed to get their hands on wallpapers and live wallpapers from the OnePlus 10R / OnePlus Ace.

You can download the unwatermarked full-resolution wallpapers and the accompanying live wallpapers from the link below. The live wallpapers are in MP4 format, so follow along with the guide on how to set a video as a live wallpaper on Android to use them on your device.

Download OnePlus 10R / OnePlus Ace Wallpapers and Live Wallpapers

For the rest of the specifications for the device, we have information from previous leaks. The highlight of the phone apart from the SoC will be its 150W fast charging support for the 4,500 mAh battery. The primary camera is expected to be the Sony IMX766. The display is expected to be a 6.7-inch FHD+ with a centered hole punch cutout. Notably, this phone is also expected to be the first OnePlus smartphone without the iconic alert slider. We also expect the same device to be rebranded into the Realme GT Neo 3 with different CMF.