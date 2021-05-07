Download: OnePlus 9 series receives OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update with camera improvements and May security patch

The OnePlus 9 series is the current flagship lineup from OnePlus, and the company has rolled out a fair few updates with fixes and improvements in the past two months. The latest update rolling out to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is OxygenOS 11.2.5.5, with further camera improvements and a bump up to May 2021 security patches.

This OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 build has been spotted for the Indian unit of the OnePlus 9 Pro at the moment, but it should be arriving for the OnePlus 9 as well as for all other regional variants. The highlight of this update is the bump up to May 2021 security patch, and some improvements for white balance on the rear Hasselblad cameras. The complete changelog for the update is as below:

System Improved charging performance Fixed the small probability lagging issue of the keyboard Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Camera Improved the HDR effect in some shooting scenes Improved the white balance performance of the rear camera

Network Improved the stability of network communication Improved the performance of Wi-Fi connection



As always, the OTA update is rolling out in an incremental fashion. It will reach a small percentage of OnePlus 9 series users initially, which will help OnePlus ensure that it doesn’t have any major issues. Once that’s confirmed, the update should roll out to all devices. However, if you don’t wish to wait, you can download the build from the links below and sideload it manually.

Download OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 for the OnePlus 9 series

Links for other regions are not yet live. We’ll be updating this post as we have access to them, so check back again later!

OnePlus 9: Europe: Incremental 11.2.4.4 -> 11.2.5.5 OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 Full Zip India: Incremental 11.2.4.4 -> 11.2.5.5 OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 Full Zip

OnePlus 9 Pro: Europe: Incremental 11.2.4.4 -> 11.2.5.5 OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 Full Zip India: Incremental 11.2.4.4 -> 11.2.5.5 OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 Full Zip



Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!