Download: OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive stable Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 update

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are two fantastic devices that have been released this year, and we’ve been waiting for quite a while to see what the company does when it comes to the OxygenOS-ColorOS merger. While it’s pretty clear that the Android 12 previews for both devices were based on ColorOS, they still retain the look and feel of OxygenOS — for now. With that said, OnePlus appears to be rolling out a stable build of Android 12 for the OnePlus 9 series for some users now, and we have some of the download links already.

The highlights of OxygenOS 12, other than the rebase to Android 12, are a few new quality of life features and improvements, such as the always-accessible Shelf from the notifications bar. Since this is the stable release, we expect this to roll out to all users over the coming week, unless any major bugs are spotted. You can wait for your device to get picked up on the staged rollout, or you can sideload the update using the download links provided below. The next major update for the OnePlus 9 series will ship the unified operating system that combines the best of both OxygenOS and ColorOS, and that operating system will also ship on the next OnePlus flagship.

Users have already received the OTA and have installed it, and it looks similar to the Android 12 developer preview that we’ve already seen before. OnePlus has yet to officially announce the update on its forums, but we expect the company to soon.

The complete changelog is below.

Changelog for OxygenOS 12 stable update based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work-Life Balance Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures



Download: Stable OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12

You can download the update and sideload it onto your phone. Download the appropriate package for your phone, go to Settings > System > System Updates, and then click on the top-right icon and select “Local Upgrade” option. From there, select the update package that you have downloaded and proceed. We’ll be sure to update this with more links as we receive them.

OnePlus 9

India: Full update

OnePlus 9 Pro

India: Full update

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links, and thanks to Telegram user @JishnuSur for the screenshots!