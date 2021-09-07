Download OPPO’s ColorOS 12 wallpapers ahead of the official rollout

OPPO has been working on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 for quite a while now. The company first released an Android 12 beta build for the Find X3 Pro shortly after Google dropped the first Android 12 beta at I/O 2021. But the build did not come with ColorOS 12. Although the company didn’t share a release timeline for its latest Android skin at the time, a recent leak revealed that it would unveil ColorOS 12 on September 13th. While OPPO still hasn’t confirmed the release date, it has now shared several new wallpapers that will be available on ColorOS 12.

In a recent post on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, OPPO shared nine new abstract wallpapers via the ColorOS handle. Here’s what they look like:

If you like what you see, you can download the full-resolution wallpaper files for your phone by following the link below.

Download ColorOS 12 wallpapers

Along with sharing the new wallpapers, the Weibo post confirms that OPPO will release ColorOS 12 in “mid-to-late September.” This is in line with previous leaks, so we expect the company to unveil its latest Android skin in the coming weeks. It’s worth mentioning that OPPO was among the first Android OEMs to release an Android 11 beta last year, and we expect the company to stick to that tradition this year as well.

While we don’t have all the details about ColorOS 12 right now, OPPO has previously announced that the updated skin will extend the personalization options available on Android 12. The company has also confirmed that ColorOS 12 will give users more privacy controls and offer better transparency when it comes to data security.