Download OPPO Find X5 Pro wallpapers and live wallpapers ahead of launch

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is OPPO’s next flagship phone, and leaked live images of the device gave us a first look at some of its hardware specifications. It will have a large QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 5,000mAh battery, and 80W wired fast charging support. The camera setup is comprised of a Sony IMX709 front-facing camera, a Sony IMX766 primary shooter on the back, and a pair of additional cameras, too. Now we’ve gotten our hands on both the static and live wallpapers ahead of the device’s launch, thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd.

The wallpapers above are taken from the OPPO Find X5 Pro. They’re compressed and are shown just so that you can see what they look like. mlgmxyysd shared these and the live wallpapers with us. The live wallpapers are supposed to play when you unlock your phone, but you can also set a video as a live wallpaper with the Video to Wallpaper app on the Google Play Store. If you want to download and use the uncompressed wallpapers on your phone, you can find the link for them below.

These wallpapers, mlgmxyysd says, would appear to point to there being three colorways of the OPPO Find X5 Pro. While no marketing names have been confirmed, it seems that the device will come in black, white, and purple. The live wallpapers are also available in the wallpaper zip file shared below. Both the live and the static wallpapers come in at 2412×1080 in resolution.

Download the OPPO Find X5 Pro wallpapers

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is also expected to feature a USB 3.1 Type-C port, Widewine L1 certification, a dual battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. As expected, the device will pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, along with OPPO’s MariSilicon X chip.

