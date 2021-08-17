Download the Google Pixel 5a wallpapers right here!

The Google Pixel 5a has been making rounds in various leaks for some time now. Leaks and rumors have revealed plenty about this upcoming affordable smartphone, including its design, probable specifications, and even pricing. With the official launch reportedly right around the corner, we have obtained new wallpapers from the Pixel 5a.

Google Pixel 5a XDA Forums

Each new Pixel smartphone release comes with unique wallpapers designed by Google, and that seems to be the case with the Pixel 5a as well. XDA’s Mishaal Rahman has extracted the Pixel 5a wallpapers, and you can download them on your phone right now.

Do note that these wallpapers are in a compressed format. If you want to download them in full resolution (2400 x 1080), hit the download link below. These new wallpapers are designed with the hole-punch of the Pixel 5a in mind, so they might not blend in well on all phones.

Download Google Pixel 5a wallpapers

There don’t seem to be many unique wallpapers for the Pixel 5a, but that’s because it has a similar hole-punch design like the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and 5. All the previous 24 “For Fun” wallpapers that were designed with the hole-punch cutout in mind will be present. If you’re not content with just two Pixel wallpapers, we also recently managed to get our hands on the leaked Pixel 6 wallpapers, so be sure to check them out.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 5a soon. In terms of specifications, the Pixel 5a will reportedly feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 6GB RAM, dual cameras, a large 4,650mAh battery, and IP67 dust and water protection. As per the most recent report, the device will arrive in a single variant and colorway and will be priced at around $499. Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 5a will see a limited launch and will only be available, at least initially, in the US and Japan.