Get the ROG Phone 5s live wallpapers on any Android phone

ASUS recently updated its flagship ROG Phone 5 series with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 Plus chip. The new ROG Phone 5s lineup included two phones: the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. Both phones featured pretty much the same hardware as their respective predecessors, except for the new chipset and better touch response. On the software front, the new ROG Phone 5s devices come with the latest version of ASUS’ skin on top of Android 11 and a couple of new live wallpapers.

XDA Recognized Contributor linuxct, who is known for sharing live wallpaper ports from MIUI and OxygenOS, has now released ports of the new live wallpapers from the ROG Phone 5s lineup. You can download these wallpaper ports on your device by following the links below. Before you do that, though, here’s a preview of both the new live wallpapers — Drones of Detection and Star Ship:

First is called Drones of Detection, you can get it from here: https://t.co/2jZ15K3nPc Want to see how it looks like? Check the video below! pic.twitter.com/PRHi5NBpIF — linuxct (@linuxct) August 22, 2021

The second is called Star Ship, and you can get it from here: https://t.co/W1a7ujRzm9 Video preview also attached below! pic.twitter.com/jnjuIKClod — linuxct (@linuxct) August 22, 2021

linuxct notes that in order to trigger the animation for these wallpapers, you’ll need the X-Mode toggler from last year’s ROG Phone 3 live wallpaper ports. You can download it by following the link below. This app adds a Quick Settings tile that tricks the live wallpapers into thinking that X-Mode is active. This triggers a change in the appearance of the live wallpaper. You will need this app for the live wallpapers to work as intended on non-ROG devices.

Download: Drones of Detection live wallpaper APK || Star Ship live wallpaper APK || X-Mode APK

Once you install the app on your device, open up a command prompt or terminal window and enter the following ADB shell command:

adb shell pm grant space.linuxct.rogcontroller android.permission.WRITE_SECURE_SETTINGS

In case you don’t have ADB set up on your system, check out this tutorial to get started.