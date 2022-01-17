Download all of the Samsung Galaxy S22 wallpapers ahead of its launch

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is right around the corner, and while we know a decent bit about it, we certainly don’t know everything. Now we’ve managed to get our hands on the complete set of wallpapers, and we have them available for download in their full resolution. This includes live wallpapers, static wallpapers, and DeX mode wallpapers. If you want to use the live wallpapers on your smartphone, you can set a video as a live wallpaper with the Video to Wallpaper app on the Google Play Store.

The wallpapers shown below are compressed, and you can download the full resolution images and live wallpaper videos from the link at the bottom of this post.

Samsung Galaxy S22 DeX mode wallpapers

Samsung Galaxy S22 static wallpapers

Samsung Galaxy S22 live wallpapers

Download the Samsung Galaxy S22 wallpapers

The download link below contains all of the wallpapers posted above in their full 2340×2340 resolution, in both WEBP and JPG format. If you have a Samsung phone, you can actually add the included videos as your lock screen animation. The static wallpapers are a large enough size so they’ll look great on any device, and the DeX mode wallpapers are 1920×1920. The live wallpapers have a resolution of 1440×3088, which should be more than enough for any smartphone display.

These wallpapers look fantastic and can be fun to set on any device that you want. It also gives you a little bit of a taste of what to expect from the Galaxy S22 series before it launches. Some of these wallpapers match what we’ve already seen in leaked renders, though some of them are new and definitely haven’t been published before. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you think and if you’re using any of them!

Thanks XDA Recognized Contributor linuxct for the assistance!