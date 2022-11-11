Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 comes in a beautiful special edition designed in partnership with Liberty, a design firm based in the UK, but availability is very limited. If you can't get your hands on this stunning piece of hardware, though, Reddit user Still-Comb6646 has come through and shared the official wallpapers included with this limited edition of the Surface Pro 9.

The wallpapers, which you can see below, bear some resemblance to the default Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper, but they're also very unique. The multiple layers of the patterns looks like sheets of fabric, so you can see the texture in them. They also feature a similar flower pattern to the Surface Pro 9 Signature Keyboard that's included with this limited edition hardware. There are a total of four variations, using different shades of blue and white to get a different look.

While the images above may be compressed, you can download the full-resolution versions using the link below. All the wallpapers come in a 16:9 aspect ratio and 4K resolution, so they should be sharp enough for the vast majority of displays, and they'll look great on high-resolution monitors. Oddly enough, the aspect ratio doesn't match the Surface Pro 9's display, nor is it the same as the more standard Surface Pro 9 wallpaper, which came in a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Download the Surface Pro 9 Liberty special edition wallpapers

Speaking of which, if you don't like these special edition wallpapers, the standard Surface Pro 9 exclusive wallpapers can be found here. These are essentially different color versions of the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper, matching each of the color options available for the Surface Pro 9. Similarly, there are also exclusive wallpapers for the Surface Laptop 5, which are also based on each of the four available colors. If you're interested in even more variants, Microsoft has supplied a few options since Windows 11 launched. There are some wallpapers that use Pantone's Color of the Year for 2022, and there's a colorful version that debuted with Windows 11 SE.

Source: Still-Comb6646 (Reddit)