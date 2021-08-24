Download the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE wallpapers here!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is possibly right around the corner, and we know quite a bit about it so far. We’ve seen full interactive CAD renders of the phone already, and at the time, we got a glimpse at what some of the wallpapers looked like, too. Now we have managed to get our hands on all of the wallpapers for the upcoming smartphone, and you can download them and set them on your device if you want.

The wallpapers above are in a compressed format, and if you want to download them and use them on your device, you can follow the link below. The resolution of these 12 wallpapers is 1638×1638. The first three wallpapers also appear to be Samsung DeX wallpapers and are likely for when your smartphone is in desktop mode.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE bears a strong resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy S21 which is to be expected given that the S20 FE looked very similar to the regular S20 series as well. It’s likely that this particular smartphone will be positioned just like its predecessor was as a slightly cheaper flagship smartphone. From what we have seen in leaked renders, the S21 FE has a triple camera array on the back and a single hole-punch selfie camera which corroborates previously leaked marketing images.

We don’t know when it will actually launch yet, either. In fact, for a time, it was thought that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might have actually been canceled. The ongoing chip shortage may have caused some problems for Samsung, and it has been reported that the company may be switching some production to an Exynos chipset. According to a report out last month, Samsung initially planned to launch this phone in August this year, potentially even at Unpacked. Clearly, that never happened, but as leaks begin to trickle out, it looks likely that we’ll see a launch sooner rather than later.

Download Samsung Galaxy S21 FE wallpapers